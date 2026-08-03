Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Teased

Amazon will kick off its Great Freedom Sale on August 7 as part of this year's Independence Day shopping event. Before the sale goes live, the company has shared a preview of tablet offers across Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus and Xiaomi devices. Amazon has also confirmed No Cost EMI and instant bank offers on eligible purchases. The promotional banners indicate that select tablets will receive discounts of up to 30 percent. Buyers will also be able to avail of No Cost EMI and applicable instant bank offers on eligible tablet purchases.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Revealed

Amazon has disclosed some of the tablet deals that shoppers can expect during the Great Freedom Sale 2026. The promotional banners indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be offered for a price starting with Rs. 29,000, although Amazon has not disclosed the complete effective price. The tablet carries a listed price of Rs. 57,999. The announced deal price may include applicable bank offers.

Amazon has also teased offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ and the Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen. Their effective prices are shown as starting with Rs. 21,000, but the complete figures have not yet been revealed. The tablets are listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 28,000, respectively.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Xiaomi Pad 8 have also been included in the teaser. Amazon has indicated that their deal prices will begin with Rs. 34,000 and Rs. 44,000, respectively, without revealing the final digits. The tablets are listed at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 55,999, while the announced prices may include applicable bank offers.

Top Deals on Tablets Teased Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 57,999 Rs. 29,xxx Buy Now Xiaomi Pad 8 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 44,xxx Buy Now OnePlus Pad Go 2 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 34,xxx Buy Now Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen Rs. 28,000 Rs. 21,xxx Buy Now Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 21,xxx Buy Now

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