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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Teased

Amazon has disclosed some of the tablet deals that shoppers can expect during the Great Freedom Sale 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 3 August 2026 18:57 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Teased

Some tablet deal prices remain partially hidden

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts on August 7
  • Tablet discounts of up to 30 percent have been announced
  • No Cost EMI will be available on eligible purchases
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Amazon will kick off its Great Freedom Sale on August 7 as part of this year's Independence Day shopping event. Before the sale goes live, the company has shared a preview of tablet offers across Samsung, Lenovo, OnePlus and Xiaomi devices. Amazon has also confirmed No Cost EMI and instant bank offers on eligible purchases. The promotional banners indicate that select tablets will receive discounts of up to 30 percent. Buyers will also be able to avail of No Cost EMI and applicable instant bank offers on eligible tablet purchases.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Tablets Revealed

Amazon has disclosed some of the tablet deals that shoppers can expect during the Great Freedom Sale 2026. The promotional banners indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will be offered for a price starting with Rs. 29,000, although Amazon has not disclosed the complete effective price. The tablet carries a listed price of Rs. 57,999. The announced deal price may include applicable bank offers.

Amazon has also teased offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ and the Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen. Their effective prices are shown as starting with Rs. 21,000, but the complete figures have not yet been revealed. The tablets are listed at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 28,000, respectively.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Xiaomi Pad 8 have also been included in the teaser. Amazon has indicated that their deal prices will begin with Rs. 34,000 and Rs. 44,000, respectively, without revealing the final digits. The tablets are listed at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 55,999, while the announced prices may include applicable bank offers.

Top Deals on Tablets Teased Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 57,999 Rs. 29,xxx Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 8 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 44,xxx Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Go 2 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 34,xxx Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen Rs. 28,000 Rs. 21,xxx Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 21,xxx Buy Now
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Xiaomi Pad 8

Xiaomi Pad 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant display
  • Sleek design
  • Stable performance
  • Impressive battery life
  • Good sound output with quad speakers
  • Bad
  • Cameras are subpar
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Still needs some app-level optimisations
Read detailed Xiaomi Pad 8 review
Display 11.20-inch
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9200mAh
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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