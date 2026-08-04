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  • LG 2026 AI TV Lineup Launched in India With 115 inch QNED Evo, OLED Evo Models: Price, Specifications

LG 2026 AI TV Lineup Launched in India With 115-inch QNED Evo, OLED Evo Models: Price, Specifications

LG's 2026 AI TV lineup is powered by the latest Alpha AI processors and runs on webOS 26.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 15:33 IST
LG 2026 AI TV Lineup Launched in India With 115-inch QNED Evo, OLED Evo Models: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: LG

The TVs are promised to receive up to five years of webOS updates

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Highlights
  • The 115-inch QNED evo Mini LED is the largest model in LG's lineup
  • New TVs are powered by the latest Alpha AI processors
  • Most models feature Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot
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LG on Tuesday expanded its premium TV portfolio in India with the launch of its 2026 AI TV lineup. Among the most notable new additions is the 115-inch QNED evo Mini LED, which the company claims is the largest Mini LED television in its portfolio. Overall, LG has launched 25 ultra-large TV models across OLED evo, QNED evo Mini LED, Micro RGB evo, Mini RGB evo, and Nano 4K UHD ranges. The new LG TVs are powered by the latest Alpha AI processors and run on webOS 26.

LG 2026 AI TV Lineup Price in India, Availability

The LG 2026 QNED evo Mini LED series price in India starts at Rs. 52,990. The OLED evo G6 series starts at Rs. 2,14,990, while the OLED evo C6 lineup starts at Rs. 1,19,990. The LG OLED B6 series is priced from Rs. 1,47,490. The company's new Micro RGB evo series, which starts with a 100-inch model, is priced at Rs. 12,99,990. The Mini RGB evo lineup starts at Rs. 1,28,990.

The LG Nano 4K UHD range starts at Rs. 38,990, and the Smart AI TV lineup begins at Rs. 19,990. The 2026 AI TV lineup will be available for purchase across LG retail channels and authorised partners in India.

LG 2026 AI TV Lineup Features, Specifications

The highlight of LG's 2026 AI TV lineup is the new 115-inch QNED evo Mini LED TV. It is powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3. As per the company, the TV supports Dynamic QNED Color Pro, Intertek-certified 100 percent colour volume, and Precision Dimming Ultra with local dimming zones. LG has also equipped it with Motion Booster technology, claiming to deliver refresh rates of up to 330Hz on select models, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) of up to 165Hz for gaming purposes.

Meanwhile, the OLED evo G6 and C6 are the company's flagship models in India, powered by the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3. The 2026 models feature Hyper Radiant Color Technology, Brightness Booster Ultra, Reflection Free Premium technology, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, LG has provided features like Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and up to 165Hz VRR support. The LG evo G6 is claimed to deliver up to 3.9 times the brightness of a conventional OLED television.

The Micro RGB evo and Mini RGB evo are LG's new generation LCD TVs. The former is certified by TÜV Rheinland for High Purity RGB Spectrum Display and offers Triple 100 percent colour coverage across BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB colour spaces. The latter, meanwhile, leverages Tandem LED technology, Precision Dimming, and Double 100 percent colour coverage for improved colour reproduction.

The entire LG 2026 AI TV lineup runs on webOS 26 and offers AI Voice ID, AI Concierge, Google Gemini integration, Microsoft Copilot support, LG Shield security, LG Gaming Portal with Xbox Cloud Gaming support, and access to more than 150 free LG Channels. The TVs are promised to receive up to five years of webOS updates.

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Further reading: LG 2026 AI TV lineup, LG 2026 AI TV Price in India, LG 2026 AI TV Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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LG 2026 AI TV Lineup Launched in India With 115-inch QNED Evo, OLED Evo Models: Price, Specifications
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