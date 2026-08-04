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Honor Robot Phone Chipset, Battery and Other Key Features Tipped Ahead of August 12 Launch

Honor Robot Phone is confirmed to be launched with a gimbal camera on the back with AI capabilities.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 15:14 IST
Honor Robot Phone Chipset, Battery and Other Key Features Tipped Ahead of August 12 Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Robot Phone will sport a hole-punch display

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Highlights
  • Honor Robot Phone might pack a 7,060mAh battery
  • Honor Robot Phone could feature a Snapdragon SoC
  • Honor Robot Phone will be launched on August 12
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Honor Robot Phone is scheduled to be launched in China next week as the company's first phone with a gimbal camera. The company recently announced that it joined hands with a German film equipment firm to build the new Honor Robot Phone. However, most details about the smartphone remain under wraps. Now, the key specifications and features of the Honor Robot Phone have surfaced online. The leak suggests that the handset will be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset, paired with a 7,060mAh battery. It might also offer 120W wired fast charging support.

Honor Robot Phone Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming Honor Robot Phone, including the display, chipset, battery, charging speed, and camera configuration. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by the flagship octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process.

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The SoC is expected to be paired with Honor's proprietary C1 chip, along with E2 and H1 chips. Apart from this, the Honor Robot Phone will reportedly be equipped with a 6.3-inch flat display, offering 1,216 x 2,640 pixels resolution, along with up to 6,800 nits peak brightness and an “AR anti-reflective film”. The smartphone is said to launch with a 7,060mAh battery.

According to the latest leak, the Honor Robot Phone will arrive with support for 120W wired fast charging, too. For optics, the smartphone will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera system. It might boast a 200-megapixel gimbal primary camera on the back with an f/1.6 aperture, a 1/1.28-inch sensor, and a 23mm equivalent focal length. The phone is said to also carry a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.6 aperture and a 1/1.4-inch sensor.

This comes shortly after the smartphone maker announced that the Honor Robot Phone will be launched in China on August 12, which is less than a week away. The tech firm has recently announced that the phone was built in collaboration with the Munich-based film equipment firm ARRI. Recently, a report highlighted that the handset will be offered in Moon Shadow Gray and Star Trail Silver colourways. It might go on sale in at least 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

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Further reading: Honor Robot Phone, Honor, Honor Robot Phone Launch, Honor Robot Phone Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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