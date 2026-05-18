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Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro and More

The best choice depends on whether you care most about ANC, sound quality, call performance, or battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 May 2026 19:37 IST
Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro and More

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ (pictured) offers some of the best deals under Rs 5,000

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Highlights
  • GoBoult Tenet deliver up to 75 hours of total battery life
  • JBL Wave Beam 2 support ANC and Smart Ambient mode
  • Realme Buds Air 8 support LHDC 5.0 and 55dB ANC
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If you are looking for the best TWS earbuds under Rs. 5,000 in India, you have plenty of good options to choose from. This price range has become much more competitive, and features such as active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio support, multi-device connectivity, and long battery life are now fairly common. That said, not every pair gets everything right. Some earbuds sound better, some last longer on a charge, and others offer more useful software features. The best choice depends on what you value most. Whether you want stronger ANC, better call quality, or a more balanced everyday experience, there are several solid options in this segment.

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offers a good all-round package at a relatively affordable price. The Realme Buds Air 8 and OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro stand out for their extensive feature sets, while the JBL Wave Beam 2 and GoBoult Tenet are strong options if you want dependable performance without spending too much.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ features 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support up to 32dB active noise cancellation, along with a transparency mode for hearing ambient sounds. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 and support SBC and AAC codecs. Oppo claims up to 43 hours of total battery life with the charging case when ANC is turned off.

The earbuds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance and support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of playback. Oppo also says the batteries are designed to retain more than 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charge cycles.

Key Specifications

  • 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • Up to 32dB active noise cancellation
  • Transparency mode
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • SBC and AAC codec support
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Up to 43 hours total battery life
  • 10-minute charge provides up to 11 hours of playback
  • TÜV Rheinland battery health certification

Price in India

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. The earbuds are available in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue colour options.

GoBoult Tenet

The GoBoult Tenet features 13mm dynamic drivers and four microphones with environmental noise cancellation for voice calls. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device connectivity, and a low-latency gaming mode. Users can also adjust EQ settings and touch controls through the GoBoult Amp app.

GoBoult claims up to 75 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds carry an IPX5 water resistance rating and support fast charging, with a 10-minute top-up said to provide up to two hours of playback.

Key Specifications

  • 13mm dynamic drivers
  • Quad microphones with ENC
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Dual-device connectivity
  • Ultra-low latency gaming mode
  • GoBoult Amp app support
  • IPX5 water resistance
  • Up to 75 hours total battery life
  • 10-minute charge provides up to 2 hours of playback

Price in India

The GoBoult Tenet is priced at Rs. 1,499 in India. The earbuds are sold in Midnight Blue, Neon Lime, Solar Yellow, and Turbo Orange shades.

JBL Wave Beam 2

The JBL Wave Beam 2 uses 8mm dynamic drivers and include active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient mode. The earbuds also feature a quad-microphone system for calls and support Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connectivity.

The JBL earphones work with the JBL Headphones app and support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. JBL claims up to 40 hours of total battery life. The earbuds are rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

  • 8mm dynamic drivers
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Smart Ambient mode
  • Quad microphones
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Multi-point connectivity
  • Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair
  • IP54-rated earbuds
  • Up to 40 hours total battery life

Price in India

The JBL Wave Beam 2 is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. The earbuds are available in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options.

Realme Buds Air 8

The Realme Buds Air 8 features an 11mm and 6mm dual-driver setup and support SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0 codecs. The earbuds carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support up to 55dB active noise cancellation, along with 3D spatial audio.

The Realme Buds Air 8 supports Bluetooth 5.4, three-device connectivity, and a 45ms low-latency mode. Realme has also added AI translation features and Google Gemini-based voice assistance. Battery life is rated at up to 58 hours with the charging case, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating.

Key Specifications

  • 11mm + 6mm dual-driver setup
  • LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codec support
  • Hi-Res Audio certification
  • Up to 55dB ANC
  • 3D spatial audio
  • Triple-device connectivity
  • 45ms low-latency mode
  • AI translation and Google Gemini integration
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Up to 58 hours total battery life

Price in India

The Realme Buds Air 8 is priced at Rs. 3,799 in India. The earbuds are offered in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Master Purple colours.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro features 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and support LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs. The earbuds offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and six microphones with AI-based call noise reduction.

The OnePlus earphones support Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds also carry an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

Key Specifications

  • 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers
  • Up to 55dB active noise cancellation
  • Spatial audio
  • Six microphones with AI call noise reduction
  • Bluetooth 6.0
  • LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC support
  • Dual-device connectivity
  • Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair
  • IP55 dust and water resistance
  • Up to 54 hours total battery life

Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India and is available in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Value for money
  • Sounds better than the competition
  • Comfortable to wear for long hours
  • Long battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Slips out of hands easily
  • Lacks low-end clarity
  • Loses connection even when less than 10m away from the phone
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Grey
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Value for money
  • Feature-rich
  • Long battery life
  • Custom equaliser
  • Bad
  • Shrill highs
  • Irresponsive gesture controls
  • Easily scratchable body
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Purple
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5000, Best TWS Earbuds in India, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, JBL, GoBoult
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 in India: Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro and More
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