The best choice depends on whether you care most about ANC, sound quality, call performance, or battery life.
If you are looking for the best TWS earbuds under Rs. 5,000 in India, you have plenty of good options to choose from. This price range has become much more competitive, and features such as active noise cancellation, high-resolution audio support, multi-device connectivity, and long battery life are now fairly common. That said, not every pair gets everything right. Some earbuds sound better, some last longer on a charge, and others offer more useful software features. The best choice depends on what you value most. Whether you want stronger ANC, better call quality, or a more balanced everyday experience, there are several solid options in this segment.
The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ offers a good all-round package at a relatively affordable price. The Realme Buds Air 8 and OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro stand out for their extensive feature sets, while the JBL Wave Beam 2 and GoBoult Tenet are strong options if you want dependable performance without spending too much.
The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ features 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support up to 32dB active noise cancellation, along with a transparency mode for hearing ambient sounds. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 and support SBC and AAC codecs. Oppo claims up to 43 hours of total battery life with the charging case when ANC is turned off.
The earbuds are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance and support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of playback. Oppo also says the batteries are designed to retain more than 80 percent capacity after 1,000 charge cycles.
The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. The earbuds are available in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue colour options.
The GoBoult Tenet features 13mm dynamic drivers and four microphones with environmental noise cancellation for voice calls. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device connectivity, and a low-latency gaming mode. Users can also adjust EQ settings and touch controls through the GoBoult Amp app.
GoBoult claims up to 75 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds carry an IPX5 water resistance rating and support fast charging, with a 10-minute top-up said to provide up to two hours of playback.
The GoBoult Tenet is priced at Rs. 1,499 in India. The earbuds are sold in Midnight Blue, Neon Lime, Solar Yellow, and Turbo Orange shades.
The JBL Wave Beam 2 uses 8mm dynamic drivers and include active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient mode. The earbuds also feature a quad-microphone system for calls and support Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point connectivity.
The JBL earphones work with the JBL Headphones app and support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. JBL claims up to 40 hours of total battery life. The earbuds are rated IP54 for dust and splash resistance.
The JBL Wave Beam 2 is currently priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. The earbuds are available in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options.
The Realme Buds Air 8 features an 11mm and 6mm dual-driver setup and support SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0 codecs. The earbuds carry Hi-Res Audio certification and support up to 55dB active noise cancellation, along with 3D spatial audio.
The Realme Buds Air 8 supports Bluetooth 5.4, three-device connectivity, and a 45ms low-latency mode. Realme has also added AI translation features and Google Gemini-based voice assistance. Battery life is rated at up to 58 hours with the charging case, and the earbuds carry an IP55 rating.
The Realme Buds Air 8 is priced at Rs. 3,799 in India. The earbuds are offered in Master Grey, Master Gold, and Master Purple colours.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro features 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers and support LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC codecs. The earbuds offer up to 55dB active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and six microphones with AI-based call noise reduction.
The OnePlus earphones support Bluetooth 6.0, dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. OnePlus claims up to 54 hours of total battery life with the charging case. The earbuds also carry an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 in India and is available in Radiant Grey and Raven Black colour options.
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