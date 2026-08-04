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Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve to Boost Future Hardware Development

Apple has not yet outlined how it plans to integrate PlasmaSolve's technology into its manufacturing processes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 August 2026 14:12 IST
Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve to Boost Future Hardware Development

Apple already uses physical vapour deposition on iPhones

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Highlights
  • Apple has agreed to acquire PlasmaSolve through a subsidiary
  • PlasmaSolve develops software for plasma manufacturing
  • The deal includes hiring selected PlasmaSolve employees
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Apple has agreed to acquire Czech materials science company PlasmaSolve, according to a notice published today on the European Commission's website. The deal will see the iPhone maker take control of the company's business while also bringing selected employees into Apple. PlasmaSolve develops simulation software for plasma-based manufacturing, which could assist Apple as it develops future hardware. The acquisition also comes as Apple is reportedly preparing several products with new designs, materials and form factors.

Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve as Foldable iPhone Development Continues.

According to the notice published on the European Commission's website, Apple will complete the acquisition through one of its subsidiaries by purchasing the entire issued share capital of PlasmaSolve. The filing also states that Apple will offer employment to and hire certain employees from the company. The company builds software that allows manufacturers to model and refine plasma-based manufacturing methods.

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PlasmaSolve, founded in the Czech Republic in 2016, develops simulation software for plasma technologies and materials science. In 2023, it introduced MatSight, which models physical vapour deposition and plasma-enhanced physical vapour deposition processes to help manufacturers optimise production before factory deployment.

MatSight can simulate the application of ultra-thin coatings on complex three-dimensional surfaces, including curved edges and buttons. Apple already uses physical vapour deposition on some products, including iPhone models, to improve scratch resistance. At the same time, reports suggest the company may also be interested in the team behind the software.

Apple has not yet outlined how it plans to integrate PlasmaSolve's technology into its manufacturing processes. However, the acquisition could strengthen the company's manufacturing capabilities as it develops products with more complex industrial designs. Improved simulation tools could also help engineers test new materials, coatings and production techniques before devices enter mass manufacturing.

The acquisition comes as Apple is reportedly working on several major hardware updates, including a foldable iPhone, a redesigned anniversary iPhone, and refreshed Apple Watch and MacBook models. Those products are expected to introduce new materials, shapes and manufacturing requirements, areas where PlasmaSolve's software could prove useful. Apple also continues to acquire specialist technology companies regularly and typically confirms such deals only when regulatory filings require disclosure.

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Further reading: Apple, PlasmaSolve, Apple acquisition, European Commission, MatSight, Plasma Manufacturing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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