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Dave Bautista Reportedly in Talks to Play Kratos in God of War Series; Amazon and Sony May Recast Atreus

Amazon and Sony are reportedly recasting Kratos after actor Ryan Hurst suffered an injury on set.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 August 2026 15:30 IST
Dave Bautista Reportedly in Talks to Play Kratos in God of War Series; Amazon and Sony May Recast Atreus

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures/ Amazon MGM

Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson were originally cast as Kratos and Atreus

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Highlights
  • God of War TV series has received a two-season order
  • Ryan Hurst was cast as Kratos in the show in January 2026
  • Hurst reportedly suffered an on-set injury in June
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Amazon and Sony's God of War TV series is recasting its lead, and Dave Bautista could reportedly take over the role of Kratos, the titular God of War. The series, based on Sony's popular first-party video game franchise, is set to replace Ryan Hurst, who was cast as Kratos earlier this year, after the actor suffered an injury on set.

The studios are yet to officially comment on the casting change, but Variety reports that Bautista, an actor and former professional wrestler who has earned accolades for his roles in major films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, among others, is in talks to replace Hurst as Kratos on the show.

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Last month, Variety reported that Hurst, who was cast as Kratos in January 2026, was set to exit Amazon's God of War series after suffering a torn bicep on the set of the show in June. The injury came as a setback for the series and would have reportedly delayed a return to production till 2027. Amazon and Sony have thus reportedly decided to recast the lead role and get production back on track by fall 2026.

God of War gow

Ryan Hurst was cast as Kratos in the God of War show in January 2026
Photo Credit: Amazon MGM/ Sony Pictures

God of War Series Could Also Recast Atreus in Season 2

Additionally, the God of War series may also recast two major characters in its second season. According an MP1st report, Amazon and Sony are looking to cast older actors in the roles of Kratos' son Atreus and Thor's daughter Thrud for the second season of the show.

Actors Callum Vinson and Island Austin are confirmed to play younger versions of Atreus and Thrud in the first season of the show, but casting calls for the second season reportedly reveal that the studios are looking to cast actors to play teen versions of the two characters.

Amazon and Sony have not confirmed any casting changes for the God of War series yet.

The studios announced in January that Hurst, who played Thor in Sony's God of War Ragnarok, would take on the role of Kratos in the series based on the game franchise's Norse saga. Amazon and Sony shared a first look at the God of War series in February, showing Hurst and Vinson as Kratos and Atreus, respectively.

The God of War series, co-produced by Amazon MGM and Sony Pictures, has received a two-season order and will follow the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus through Norse realms. Production on the show was underway in Vancouver, Canada, till it was disrupted by Hurst's injury. The God of War TV series does not have a premiere date yet, but it's likely to be delayed due to recasting and possible reshoots.

Other confirmed cast members on the show include Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Max Parker as Heimdall, and Ed Skrein as Baldur. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on the series.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
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Further reading: God of War, God of War Series, Amazon, Sony, Santa Monica, Ryan Hurst, Dave Bautista
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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