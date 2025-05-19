Technology News
Acer AI TransBuds With Ear-Hook Design Unveiled at Computex 2025

Acer AI TransBuds earphones are currently claimed to support live translation in 15 major languages spoken across Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 19:18 IST
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer AI TransBuds seen in a black colour option

Highlights
  • Acer AI TransBuds case carries a 400mAh battery
  • Each earphone gets a 50mAh cell
  • The Acer AI TransBuds support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Acer AI TransBuds were unveiled alongside the Acer FreeSense Ring and e-mobility products, including e-scooters, e-bikes, and accessories at Computex 2025. The TWS earphones are seen with an ear-hook-like design in a black colourway. The headsets have been teased to support AI-backed live translations in 15 major languages spoken across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Acer has confirmed several key features of the AI TransBuds, but is yet to confirm their launch and availability details. 

Acer AI TransBuds TWS Earphones: Features

The Acer AI TransBuds earphones are claimed to be lightweight and compact offerings. The earphones are made of ABS and measure 16.5×37.7×42.5mm in size each. The accompanying storage and charging case measures 74.9×59.5×29.2mm. With the headsets placed inside, the case weighs 65.1g.

Users can connect the headsets to a smartphone or tablet through a plug-in receiver. The Acer AI TransBuds earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. They also offer AI-backed real-time, two-way voice translation with speech recognition and semantic analysis. Each earphone carries a 50mAh cell, while the charging case, with a USB Type-C charging port, gets a 400mAh battery.

The company added that the Acer AI TransBuds would be "ideal for casual conversations, business meetings, livestreams, or online study sessions." For effective real-time translation, only one person needs to wear the earbuds, and they support live captioning as well as transcription. The earphones can help users review multilingual conversations later as well.

Acer AI TransBuds currently support 15 major languages spoken across Asia, the Americas, and Europe, including Chinese, English, Filipino, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Vietnamese.

The Acer AI TransBuds TWS earphones come with an ear-hook-like design and appear in a black colourway. The company has not yet confirmed the launch and availability, or price details of the headsets. 

