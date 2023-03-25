OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is set to launch in India on April 4. The company has announced the launch via a landing page on the OnePlus India website. Ahead of the launch of the handset, the firm has also teased one of the colour options of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Meanwhile, a reliable tipster has shared a detailed list of specifications for the upcoming smartphone. It will be launched alongside the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @ Sudhanshu1414) has leaked an image containing the purported specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The phone is tipped to run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. He also revealed that it will sport an LCD display with 1,800 x 2,400 pixels resolution. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is listed to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. Accompanying the primary camera will be a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will also be a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.5 aperture lens housed in the hole-punch cutout. The phone is tipped to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Meanwhile, the leaked specs sheet also reveals the dimension of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G which will measure 165.5 x 76 x 8.3 mm and weigh 195 grams. The connectivity options on the phone will include 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The company has already teased the design of the smartphone and its colour variants via a microsite. OnePlus has revealed the phone will feature a center-aligned hole-punch cutout on the top of the phone's display. It is also confirmed to sport a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, along with OnePlus branding. The handset will be available in a new Lemon colour option, according to the company.

