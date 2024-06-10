Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leak Hints at an AirPods Pro Like Design Element

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leak Hints at an AirPods Pro-Like Design Element

This design change in Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may offer an advantage in terms of call quality, it is claimed.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 June 2024 18:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leak Hints at an AirPods Pro-Like Design Element

Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is speculated to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may get a new design, tipster claims
  • It is also speculated to have a mesh on the back of each earbud
  • Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is reported to have a 7-hour battery life with ANC on
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may sport a stem, hinting at a design similar to Apple's AirPods Pro, according to a leak. The TWS earbuds will reportedly debut alongside the toned-down Galaxy Buds 3 at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which will likely take place in July. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is also speculated to support a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features, in line with Samsung's vision of Galaxy AI. This new design change is expected to offer an advantage in terms of call quality, it is claimed.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Design Change

According to seasoned tipster Evan Blass, the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro may feature a big change in terms of its design. It may incorporate stems – a design element which Samsung has excluded from its flagship TWS earphones so far.

A pixelated image shared by the tipster hints at a short stem similar to the AirPods Pro, as well as a more compact upper part of the earbud. While details remain unclear, it also suggests the presence of a mesh on the back of the earbud, which could potentially help equilibrate the pressure inside the ear. This could prove to be useful especially when Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is turned on.

It is still speculated to feature an in-ear design with silicone ear tips, as per the leaked image.

Other Features

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is expected to arrive in July as a successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro which launched in 2022. According to an Android Headlines report, both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro will feature “Ultra High-Quality Sound”, 24-bit/96kHz. However, what is reportedly expected to make the Buds 3 Pro stand out is its two-way speaker design. It is also reported to get Adaptive Noise Control, ANC and an ambient sound feature.

The flagship Samsung TWS will also get a feature called Blade Lights, although how it might work is yet to be revealed. The Buds 3 Pro is also claimed to have support for 360 Audio and SmartThings Find – Samsung's app which lets users locate lost or stolen items.

Both TWS earbuds may have an IP57 rating for dust and water ingress protection, and support Bluetooth 5.4. While the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is speculated to have a battery life of seven hours with ANC turned on, the standard version may offer up to six hours of playback on a single charge.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Unpacked

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Leak Hints at an AirPods Pro-Like Design Element
