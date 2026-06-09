Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • WWDC 2026: Apple Announces Custom EQ Feature for AirPods With iOS 27 Update

WWDC 2026: Apple Announces Custom EQ Feature for AirPods With iOS 27 Update

The new controls are expected to let listeners shape the audio experience to better suit their preferences.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 13:50 IST
WWDC 2026: Apple Announces Custom EQ Feature for AirPods With iOS 27 Update

Photo Credit: Apple

Custom EQ offers greater control over AirPods audio

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple previews a real-time audio adjustment graph
  • Users can customise AirPods sound directly in settings
  • Apple has not confirmed support for third-party devices
Advertisement

Apple revealed that it is bringing custom equaliser controls to AirPods with iOS 27, adding a feature that users have long requested. The announcement was made at WWDC 2026 as part of a wider set of software updates across Apple's platforms. The new audio controls will allow listeners to adjust the sound profile of their earbuds directly through system settings. The addition marks a notable change for AirPods, which have traditionally relied on fixed tuning and a limited set of audio customisation tools available through accessibility and music settings.

Apple Expands AirPods Audio Settings With Custom Equaliser

The Cupertino-based tech giant confirmed on Monday that AirPods users will gain access to a dedicated custom EQ feature through iOS 27 later this year. The company said the feature will give users greater control over how audio is reproduced through their AirPods. Apple also announced that developer testing of the new software starts immediately, while a public beta is set to arrive next month ahead of the wider release planned for later this year.

Images shown during the WWDC 2026 presentation suggest users will be able to adjust different frequency ranges through a dedicated EQ interface. Apple also previewed a visual graph that appears to update in real time as audio settings are changed. The addition addresses a long-standing limitation for AirPods users. Until now, audio adjustments were largely restricted to Headphone Accommodations and preset EQ options within Apple Music, neither of which offered the same level of direct control over sound output.

Based on the preview, Apple appears to be taking a relatively simple approach to the feature. The controls shown during the event focus on broader sound adjustments, rather than the detailed frequency editing found in some competing audio apps. The company has yet to reveal whether users will be able to save multiple sound profiles.

The new controls are expected to let listeners shape the audio experience to better suit their preferences. Depending on the adjustments made, users could place greater emphasis on bass, vocals, or other elements of the sound signature. The feature joins Apple's existing suite of AirPods audio technologies, which already includes Adaptive Audio, Personalised Spatial Audio, and Conversation Awareness on supported models.

Apple has not said whether the custom EQ settings will also work with third-party Bluetooth headphones and earbuds. Additional details are likely to emerge as developers and public beta testers gain access to the software in the coming weeks.

The custom EQ feature was announced alongside several other software improvements unveiled at WWDC 2026, including updates to Apple Intelligence, Siri AI, parental controls, Screen Time, and interface customisation tools across Apple's ecosystem.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods Custom EQ, iOS 27, AirPods, WWDC 2026, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7 Get May 2026 Wear OS Update With Security Fixes
WWDC 2026: Apple Announces Custom EQ Feature for AirPods With iOS 27 Update
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple May Have Just Given Us a Sneak Peek at Its Foldable iPhone
  2. Vivo Y31s Launched in Malaysia With These Features
  3. Apple's Airpods Will Finally Gain Custom EQ Support With iOS 27
  4. OnePlus Could Launch a New Budget Smartphone Lineup in India Soon
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Battery, Camera Details Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Apple Unveils iOS 27 With Revamped Siri and Liquid Glass Improvements
  7. iOS 27 Release Date and How to Update: Supported iPhones
  8. Bitcoin Holds Above $63,000 as Institutional Buying Lifts Sentiment
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple's First iOS 27 Beta Reportedly Contains Various Clues About Its Purported Foldable iPhone
  2. Honor X80 Pro Max in Development With Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC and 11,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
  3. Redmi Turbo 5 India Variant to Feature Slightly Smaller Battery Than Chinese Version
  4. WWDC 2026: Apple Announces Custom EQ Feature for AirPods With iOS 27 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 7 Get May 2026 Wear OS Update With Security Fixes
  6. Bitcoin Holds Above $63,400 as Institutional Buying Counters ETF Outflow Pressure
  7. Gears of War: E-Day, Clockwork Revolution Not 'One-Off', More Xbox Exclusives on Their Way
  8. WWDC 2026: Apple Showcases New Developer Tools for Improved App Store Discovery and Marketing
  9. Apple's iOS 27 Update to Arrive With Major Performance Upgrades for iPhone Including Faster AirDrop, App Launches and Search
  10. WWDC 2026: Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to Siri, Lets Users Access AI Information via iPhone Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »