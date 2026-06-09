Apple has updated the Liquid Glass interface in iOS 27 with a new customisation slider that gives users greater control over the software's appearance. Announced at WWDC 2026, the update also introduces sharper app icons, revised visual effects, and several interface refinements across Apple's platforms. The update comes after criticism and user feedback regarding the original Liquid Glass design introduced last year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also bringing back various familiar macOS design elements in its latest software releases.

Apple Revamps Liquid Glass in iOS 27 With New Appearance Controls

According to Apple, iOS 27 adds a new slider in Settings that allows users to personalise Liquid Glass. The control lets users choose between a highly transparent look and a more tinted appearance, offering greater flexibility over how the interface is displayed across the system.

Apple has also revised the way Liquid Glass is rendered by default. The updated implementation is designed to improve contrast and make interface elements easier to distinguish, while preserving the software's overall visual style.

The company is further refining app icons across its platforms. Apple says the icons now feature clearer layer separation and sharper edges, resulting in a more defined appearance, particularly at smaller sizes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced several design changes coming to macOS 27 Golden Gate. These include a more uniform toolbar across applications, edge-to-edge sidebars, and coloured sidebar icons. Apple says these updates bring back macOS interface elements while maintaining consistency with the newer design language.

The Liquid Glass refinements form part of a broader set of software updates unveiled at WWDC 2026. Apple also introduced the next generation of Apple Intelligence, a new Siri AI experience, expanded parental controls, Screen Time enhancements, and performance improvements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS.

Apple said developer testing for the new software begins immediately through the Apple Developer Program, while public beta releases are scheduled to arrive next month. The final software updates, including iOS 27 and its revised Liquid Glass interface, are expected to be released as free updates later this year.