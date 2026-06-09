Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • WWDC 2026: Apple's iOS 27 Update Includes Slider to Control Liquid Glass Opacity Following User Feedback

WWDC 2026: Apple's iOS 27 Update Includes Slider to Control Liquid Glass Opacity Following User Feedback

The Liquid Glass refinements form part of a broader set of software updates unveiled at WWDC 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 12:01 IST
WWDC 2026: Apple's iOS 27 Update Includes Slider to Control Liquid Glass Opacity Following User Feedback

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple refines Liquid Glass after feedback from users

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOS 27 adds a slider to customise Liquid Glass transparency
  • Updated rendering improves contrast across the interface
  • App icons gain sharper edges and improved definition
Advertisement

Apple has updated the Liquid Glass interface in iOS 27 with a new customisation slider that gives users greater control over the software's appearance. Announced at WWDC 2026, the update also introduces sharper app icons, revised visual effects, and several interface refinements across Apple's platforms. The update comes after criticism and user feedback regarding the original Liquid Glass design introduced last year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also bringing back various familiar macOS design elements in its latest software releases.

Apple Revamps Liquid Glass in iOS 27 With New Appearance Controls

According to Apple, iOS 27 adds a new slider in Settings that allows users to personalise Liquid Glass. The control lets users choose between a highly transparent look and a more tinted appearance, offering greater flexibility over how the interface is displayed across the system.

VoltApple Discussion
Explore More...

Apple has also revised the way Liquid Glass is rendered by default. The updated implementation is designed to improve contrast and make interface elements easier to distinguish, while preserving the software's overall visual style.

The company is further refining app icons across its platforms. Apple says the icons now feature clearer layer separation and sharper edges, resulting in a more defined appearance, particularly at smaller sizes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced several design changes coming to macOS 27 Golden Gate. These include a more uniform toolbar across applications, edge-to-edge sidebars, and coloured sidebar icons. Apple says these updates bring back macOS interface elements while maintaining consistency with the newer design language.

The Liquid Glass refinements form part of a broader set of software updates unveiled at WWDC 2026. Apple also introduced the next generation of Apple Intelligence, a new Siri AI experience, expanded parental controls, Screen Time enhancements, and performance improvements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS.

Apple said developer testing for the new software begins immediately through the Apple Developer Program, while public beta releases are scheduled to arrive next month. The final software updates, including iOS 27 and its revised Liquid Glass interface, are expected to be released as free updates later this year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 27, WWDC 2026, Liquid Glass, Apple UI, Apple Design, iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Five Ways the OPPO Find X9s Takes a Different Approach to the Flagship Formula

Related Stories

WWDC 2026: Apple's iOS 27 Update Includes Slider to Control Liquid Glass Opacity Following User Feedback
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 27 Release Date and How to Update: Supported iPhones
  2. Apple Unveils iOS 27 With Revamped Siri and Liquid Glass Improvements
  3. Vivo Y31s Launched in Malaysia With These Features
  4. Apple Just Showcased These New Tools for App Developers at WWDC 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Gears of War: E-Day, Clockwork Revolution Not 'One-Off', More Xbox Exclusives on Their Way
  2. WWDC 2026: Apple Showcases New Developer Tools for Improved App Store Discovery and Marketing
  3. Apple's iOS 27 Update to Arrive With Major Performance Upgrades for iPhone Including Faster AirDrop, App Launches and Search
  4. WWDC 2026: Apple Brings Visual Intelligence to Siri, Lets Users Access AI Information via iPhone Camera
  5. WWDC 2026: Apple's iOS 27 Update Includes Slider to Control Liquid Glass Opacity Following User Feedback
  6. WWDC 2026: Apple Expands Parental Controls With Ask to Browse, Time Allowances and New Screen Time Features
  7. Canva Restores Services After a Server Outage Affected Hundreds of Users Globally
  8. Apple Delays Siri AI Launch in EU on iOS 27, iPadOS 27 Due to DMA Rules; Cites Privacy and Security Risks
  9. WWDC 2026: Apple Unveils Its New Gemini-Powered AI Architecture That Will Enable Siri AI
  10. iOS 27 Release Date and How to Update: Full List of Supported Devices From iPhone 11 to iPhone 17 Pro Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »