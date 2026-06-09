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Apple Delays Siri AI Launch in EU on iOS 27, iPadOS 27 Due to DMA Rules; Cites Privacy and Security Risks

Siri AI is Apple's latest version of the popular digital voice assistant powered by Apple Intelligence.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 June 2026 09:45 IST
Apple Delays Siri AI Launch in EU on iOS 27, iPadOS 27 Due to DMA Rules; Cites Privacy and Security Risks

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple says Siri AI will be available in beta later this year

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Highlights
  • Apple said it does not plan to launch Siri AI due to EU's DMA
  • The company proposed a privacy framework that was allegedly rejected
  • Siri AI will still be available on macOS and visionOS in the EU
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Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 27 and other corresponding operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. While the latest updates bring several quality-of-life upgrades, the most notable introduction is Siri AI, Apple's smarter version of Siri that was promised nearly two years ago. The Cupertino-based tech giant's major overhaul of the voice assistant will be released with iOS 27 later this year. However, Apple said that users in the European Union (EU) will not receive the new Siri AI experience upon the release of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

Siri AI Features to Be Unavailable in the EU on iOS 27

In a statement issued on Monday, Apple said EU users will not have access to Siri AI and its suite of new capabilities when iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 launch later this year. According to the company, features affected by the delay include a dedicated Siri app for revisiting conversations, expanded Visual Intelligence tools, integrated writing assistance features, Siri mode in the Camera app on iPhone, and several other AI-powered experiences announced during WWDC 2026.

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Expressing disappointment over the development, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, said that the tech giant had spent months working with European regulators to find a solution that would allow Siri AI to launch in the region. While Apple is committed to bringing the feature to EU users in the future, Federighi noted that there is currently no timeline for its rollout.

Further, Siri AI on watchOS 27 is dependent on a paired iPhone running the AI model. Therefore, users will not be able to access the Siri AI features on Apple Watch models running watchOS 27, either. As such, developers based in the region will be unable to test or integrate the new Siri AI capabilities into their apps on iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, and other firmware.

Apple argued that the delay stems from the European Commission's interpretation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company claims this would require it to grant third-party virtual assistants extensive access to user data and device functions. Under the current interpretation, it would grant external AI systems the permission to read and send messages, access files, make purchases, and perform actions across apps with insufficient safeguards.

To address these concerns, Apple said it proposed a framework called Trusted System Agent. In theory, it could serve as an intermediary and enable third-party assistants to access device capabilities without compromising user privacy. The iPhone maker also suggested a phased rollout of Siri AI in the EU while gradually implementing these protections over 18 months. However, Apple said the European Commission did not approve any of its proposals.

But this does not mean that Siri AI will not be available at all. According to the company, it will still be available in the EU on macOS 27 and visionOS 27, while it continues to have discussions with regulators and work towards introducing the feature in the EU region.

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Further reading: Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, Siri, iOS 27, Apple, WWDC 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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