Apple has announced the expansion of its child safety tools at the recently concluded WWDC 2026. The Cupertino-based company has unveiled new features, including a recommended set of essential apps, Ask to Browse, and Time Allowances. It also ships with a revamped Screen Time feature that's designed to give parents more control over what their children see and access across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The latest set of child safety features will be available with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, which will arrive later this year.

Apple Revamped Child Safety Features

The company previewed new child safety features at WWDC 2026 and confirmed that they will be available after installing the Screen Time update in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 this fall. Apple says that a child account will be required for younger users under the age of 13. It offers age-appropriate experiences for children, such as limiting access to adult websites, allowing only age-appropriate media, and setting age-based restrictions in the App Store. The child account is available for children up to 18.

The latest iOS, iPadOS and macOS versions provide curated recommendations for essential apps. Parents can start with just a few essential apps, a curated set, or choose apps they feel are appropriate for their child. More apps can be added over time.

The Ask to Buy feature is designed to ensure that children get their parents' approval before downloading an app from the App Store, including free apps, paid apps, and in-app purchases. With the Ask to Browse tool, parents can also require that kids ask permission to access a new website in Safari. This feature works across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Further, Apple also lets parents manage who their children are allowed to contact through Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, with the option to require approval before kids connect with new contacts. The Communication Safety, which already blurs nudity detected in Messages and FaceTime, is now enabled by default for users under 18. The latest software has also been enhanced to intervene and block gore or violent content when detected in shared images or videos.

Apple's new Time Allowances feature gives parents more granular control over how much time children spend across app categories such as Entertainment, Games, and Social Media. Apple provides age-based recommendations, and parents can create daily Screen Time schedules. The Screen Time has been redesigned in the latest software, and it now offers parents a quick view of their kids' average device usage and most-used apps, according to the company.

The company also said that it is working with the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) to adapt its Family Media Plan into a resource that parents can use alongside Apple devices and services. If Apple's previous software release schedules are any indication, we can expect these parental control features to arrive with iOS 27, macOS 27, and iPadOS 27 in September.