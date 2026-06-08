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WWDC 2026: Apple Unveils Siri AI With Major Apple Intelligence Upgrades

Apple is also expanding Siri customisation with additional voice options and controls.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 June 2026 23:30 IST
WWDC 2026: Apple Unveils Siri AI With Major Apple Intelligence Upgrades

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple announced major upgrades to Siri

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Highlights
  • Apple expands Apple Intelligence across its ecosystem
  • Siri AI can complete more advanced tasks for users
  • Siri AI can understand personal context and app actions
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Apple unveiled a revamped Apple Intelligence strategy alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27 at WWDC 2026. The company announced major upgrades to Siri, expanded AI capabilities across its software ecosystem, and new tools aimed at both users and developers. Apple also introduced Siri AI, the latest version of its digital assistant powered by Apple Intelligence. The Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled the second generation of its Apple Foundation Models, which are designed to process and understand speech, text, and images.

Apple Announces Siri AI, New AI Features Across iPhone, Mac, iPad and More

According to Apple, Siri AI is designed to work across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. The assistant can draw information from Messages, Mail, Photos, and other apps, carry out actions across supported applications, and combine information from multiple services to handle more advanced requests. It can also respond to content displayed on a user's screen and use online information when needed.

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The company has introduced a dedicated Siri app that allows users to continue previous conversations or start new ones from a single interface. Conversation history can be synchronised across Apple devices through iCloud, allowing users to access the same interactions across supported products. Apple is also expanding Siri customisation with additional voice options and controls.

Apple is also introducing a new Search or Ask interface that combines search tools, AI assistance, and task management features in one place. According to the company, users can launch apps, retrieve information, perform actions, and interact with Siri via voice or text. Apple also demonstrated Siri handling requests that require information from multiple apps and services.

The company said the new generation of Apple Intelligence is built on an updated architecture designed to support privacy while enabling more advanced AI features. Apple also noted that developers will gain access to new tools and frameworks designed to simplify integrating Apple Intelligence capabilities into third-party applications.

Apple Intelligence is also gaining new system-level and app-level features. These include writing assistance tools, natural-language controls for creating Shortcuts, and context-aware suggestions designed to help users complete tasks more efficiently. Apple said Visual Intelligence can now interpret a broader range of information from images and provide actions based on recognised content.

Several Apple apps are receiving AI-powered upgrades as well. Safari can automatically organise tabs into categories, while Messages, Mail, Calendar, Phone, Home, and Passwords gain new context-based suggestions and automation features. The company also announced new Photos tools, including Clean Up, Extend, Reframe, and Spatial Reframing.

Apple plans to make Siri AI available for developer testing immediately, before expanding access through a consumer beta later this year. The feature will initially support English, with additional languages expected to follow. The company also noted that availability will vary by region, with some Apple Intelligence features and Siri AI not launching immediately in certain markets, including China.

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Further reading: Siri AI, Siri Upgrades, Apple AI, Apple Intelligence, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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