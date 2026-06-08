Apple unveiled iOS 27 on Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company's next major update for eligible iPhone models will arrive with a more optimised user interface with improvements to its Liquid Glass design language introduced last year. It also includes a revamped Siri AI assistant, which is now available as a dedicated app that offers access to previous conversations. Apple says that apps on iPhone and iPad will launch up to 30 percent faster, and loading photos has been sped up by up to 70 percent. iOS 27 will be available to developers to test soon, and it is expected to arrive in Q3 2026.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...)