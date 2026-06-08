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Apple Unveils iOS 27 at WWDC 2026: Revamped Siri AI App, Faster Performance and Liquid Glass Upgrades

iOS 27 will arrive later this year with a standalone Siri app that allows users to access previous conversations with Apple's AI-powered assistant.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2026 23:10 IST
Apple Unveils iOS 27 at WWDC 2026: Revamped Siri AI App, Faster Performance and Liquid Glass Upgrades
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Apple unveiled iOS 27 on Monday at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The company's next major update for eligible iPhone models will arrive with a more optimised user interface with improvements to its Liquid Glass design language introduced last year. It also includes a revamped Siri AI assistant, which is now available as a dedicated app that offers access to previous conversations. Apple says that apps on iPhone and iPad will launch up to 30 percent faster, and loading photos has been sped up by up to 70 percent. iOS 27 will be available to developers to test soon, and it is expected to arrive in Q3 2026.

(This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...)

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Features, iOS, iPhone, Siri, Apple Intelligence
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
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Apple Unveils iOS 27 at WWDC 2026: Revamped Siri AI App, Faster Performance and Liquid Glass Upgrades
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