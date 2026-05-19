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iOS 27 Could Bring AI Wallpaper Generator, Smarter Siri, Revamped Shortcuts App to iPhone: Report

The in-development features are expected to be previewed during Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote, which is set to take place on June 8.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 May 2026 16:59 IST
iOS 27 Could Bring AI Wallpaper Generator, Smarter Siri, Revamped Shortcuts App to iPhone: Report

iOS 26 brought several new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone

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Highlights
  • Siri coulg get a major overhaul in iOS 27
  • Apple is said to be testing models for better AI-generated images
  • A dedicated grammar checking tool is also in development
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Apple could introduce new AI-powered features aimed at improving personalisation and productivity across the iPhone experience with iOS 27. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is developing a custom wallpaper generator powered by Image Playground for iPhone, alongside a revamped Shortcuts app with the ability to automate workflows. iOS 27 could also reportedly expand the Apple Intelligence suite with upgraded Writing Tools, AI-assisted grammar checking, and a more advanced chatbot-style version of Siri.

iOS 27's AI Wallpaper Generator, Smarter Shortcuts App

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's AI-powered wallpaper generator in iOS 27 will leverage the Image Playground app. First introduced with iOS 18, the app allows users to create AI-generated images and custom emoji across supported Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

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Selecting a wallpaper will reportedly present users with an option to generate a completely custom background using AI. The tech giant is said to be testing upgraded image-generation models capable of producing more lifelike visuals compared to the current iteration of Image Playground.

The Shortcuts app is also expected to receive an overhaul in iOS 27. As per the report, users will be able to describe what they want a shortcut to accomplish using natural language. After this, Siri will automatically generate and install the workflow. The iPhone maker is said to be internally testing a new prompt within the Shortcuts app that asks users, “What do you want your shortcut to do?”

Users can reportedly type commands or descriptions into a text field, after which the AI generates the required automation.

## Major AI Upgrades for Siri, Writing Tools

A separate section of the report claims that Apple is preparing a revamped AI chatbot-style version of Siri for iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. Currently in testing is said to be an upgraded version of Writing Tools that can perform more advanced text rewriting and AI-generated writing tasks compared to the current version.

A new “Write With Siri” toggle will reportedly appear above the keyboard, along with the existing “Help Me Write” option when Siri is activated.

Additionally, a dedicated grammar checking tool could also make its way to Apple devices. It reportedly functions similarly to Grammarly, suggesting revisions, grammar corrections, and sentence improvements while typing. The suggested edits are said to appear inside a translucent interface sliding up from the bottom of the screen, where users will be able to approve, reject, or ignore the changes.

As per the report, Apple is also testing controls to pause grammar checking and jump between flagged sections of text. The AI-powered wallpaper generator, redesigned Shortcuts app, and other reported features are expected to be previewed during Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote, which is set to take place on June 8.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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Further reading: iOS 27, IPhone, Apple intelligence, Siri, WWDC
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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