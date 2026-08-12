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  • BGMI Redeem Codes: How to Claim Mecha Ant Backpack, Free Rewards, Skins, UC, and More

BGMI Redeem Codes: How to Claim Mecha Ant Backpack, Free Rewards, Skins, UC, and More

Players can get the Mecha Ant Backpack and a selection of additional limited-time in-game rewards through the redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 August 2026 16:13 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes: How to Claim Mecha Ant Backpack, Free Rewards, Skins, UC, and More

Photo Credit: Krafton India

Check out the full list of new BGMI redeem codes released by Krafton

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Highlights
  • Redeem codes provide players access to the Mecha Ant Backpack
  • These rewards are available for a limited time until September 25
  • Players can redeem only one BGMI code per day per account
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When it comes to battle royale games, few can match the popularity of Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI. The game's developer, Krafton India, periodically releases BGMI redeem codes, which provide players with complimentary access to exclusive in-game rewards like skins, outfits, UC (Unknown Cash), and more. These are cosmetic additions that, while not affecting the gameplay, can enhance the overall experience. Similarly, to commemorate the rollout of BGMI's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 update, Krafton India has released 50 new redeem codes that allow players an opportunity to claim in-game rewards for a limited time.

List of BGMI Redeem Codes

Krafton India says the redeem codes provide access to the Mecha Ant Backpack and a selection of additional limited-time in-game rewards. The developer has not revealed which code specifies an individual reward. This means players will not know the particular code that guarantees UC, a specific skin or another particular item.

However, do note that these codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official website.

  • LJZBZWMF36K3UBCS
  • LJZCZBEA8UQBV8X5
  • LJZDZEUDPWSW9DGF
  • LJZEZNX8RMGT87PG
  • LJZFZBAVJM46RSCR
  • LJZGZNCRD7G5G5X5
  • LJZHZDC8DFFQ98UT
  • LJZIZSRHRPU5PCAE
  • LJZJZ67JFJ9R56CJ
  • LJZKZ398SU47HMC6
  • LJZLZ6XESVG5DQKR
  • LJZMZJDDBFUBGJA4
  • LJZNZ9U46RRU48SE
  • LJZOZ569WKDUV56U
  • LJZPZDQC84QJPDER
  • LJZQZDSFK5J5TPB7
  • LJZRZCBUBQFV9AMP
  • LJZVZRMNVNBP8A93
  • LJZTZTMQGRQA33EG
  • LJZUZARWRP8HGAE6
  • LJZBAZXDEJMA7F3R
  • LJZBBZATJGD7XNXQ
  • LJZBCZAUENBTX7A8
  • LJZBDZ66JAUAHQVJ
  • LJZBEZC47E8XK4XD
  • LJZBFZXFG7CFGEHH
  • LJZBGZWCVFNQNVE3
  • LJZBHZAXQD96HHMM
  • LJZBIZVPUUGCP43G
  • LJZBJZFT9B7KBWMS
  • LJZBKZB7R7UVW7DV
  • LJZBLZ7WU3S7F3WE
  • LJZBMZTMX4H374U7
  • LJZBNZSKVTTRA4U4
  • LJZBOZR6C6CBUHQN
  • LJZBPZQ3J9WQRJP5
  • LJZBQZ6CWN5WKTNX
  • LJZBRZ4J3PXJ3SR3
  • LJZBVZW4NXF8Q7SP
  • LJZBTZ4TFQBKE5CF
  • LJZBUZBUAQS8NXRU
  • LJZCAZ8MS67X89RG
  • LJZCBZGF848NX8KB
  • LJZCCZFSABRFJ54S
  • LJZCDZQBE3P9CA6W
  • LJZCEZQTXTXJT48K
  • LJZCFZUFMU7CQPXH
  • LJZCGZJT8KT47XP6
  • LJZCHZHA7RNRXVHB
  • LJZCIZXNJD9D6Q48

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward process. Instead of entering them inside the BGMI game, players need to navigate to the Krafton India website and use the BGMI Redeem Centre. The process is as follows:

Step 1: Head over to the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your User ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Now, enter the verification code and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, a message stating Code Redeemed Successfully will appear. Otherwise, you will see the Code Expired message.

Step 6: The eligible reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.

BGMI Redeem Codes: Things to Remember

There are a few things players should keep in mind before trying to redeem the codes. To begin with, each code can be used by a maximum of 10 users. Krafton India says redemptions will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Secondly, players can redeem only one code per day, and each BGMI code can be redeemed only once per account.

Expired codes cannot be used by players, while guest accounts are not eligible to redeem these codes. Once the maximum redemption limit for a code has been reached, players will instead receive an expiry notification. Lastly, players must claim rewards delivered through in-game mail within 30 days, after which the mail will expire.

BGMI Redeem Codes: FAQs

1. How many BGMI redeem codes have been released?

Krafton India has released 50 redeem codes as part of the BGMI 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update.

2. What rewards can I get from the new BGMI redeem codes?

The codes offer the exclusive Mecha Ant Backpack along with a selection of other limited-time in-game rewards.

3. How can I redeem BGMI codes?

Visit the official BGMI Redeem Centre, enter your User ID and redemption code, complete the verification, and click Redeem. Eligible rewards will be sent to your in-game mail.

4. How long are the BGMI redeem codes valid?

The new BGMI redeem codes are valid until September 25, 2026. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis, so individual codes may expire earlier.

5. How many BGMI redeem codes can I use in a day?

Each player can redeem one code per day, and each individual code can only be redeemed once per account. Guest accounts cannot be used to redeem the codes.

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Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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