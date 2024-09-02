Boat Nirvana Ivy true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest Boat earbuds feature dual 11mm drivers and are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of total playback time, including the case, on a single charge. The Boat Nirvana Ivy features active noise cancellation (ANC) and have an IPX5 rated build. Other features include Google fast pairing support, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, support for the boAt Hearables app, and multipoint connectivity.

Boat Nirvana Ivy Price in India

The Boat Nirvana Ivy are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India. They will be available for purchase through the Boat website, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales from September 4. The earbuds are available in Gunmetal Black, Gunmetal White, and Quartz Cyan colour options.

Boat Nirvana Ivy Specifications

On the specifications front, the Boat Nirvana Ivy TWS earbuds are equipped with dual 10mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz - 20,000Hz. The earbuds offer ANC functionality that is claimed to eliminate disturbances like background noise, traffic noise and background chatter by up to 50dB for a better audio experience. In Beast mode, the earbuds are said to offer 60ms latency rate.

The Boat Nirvana Ivy earbuds have an IPX4-rated dust- and water-resistant build. They feature Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity that allows users to switch effortlessly between multiple connected devices. The earbuds have a dynamic head-tracking feature that adjusts audio direction based on the head movements of the wearer.

Further, the in-ear detection feature in Boat Nirvana Ivy assists users in playback control, pausing and resuming audio as the earbuds are removed or worn. There are customisable preset EQs that can be used to create personalised sound profiles. Personalised audio powered by Mimi and Google Fast Pair support are the other key highlights. They are claimed to deliver a 360-degree spatial audio experience. The new earbuds are compatible with the Boat Hearables app as well.

The Boat earbuds are said to deliver up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge including the case. The case houses a 400mAh battery and a USB Type-C port for charging while each earbud packs a 40mAh battery. As per Boat, the earbuds take about 35 minutes to charge fully, while the case takes about 1.5 hours.

