  Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS earbuds have dual 10mm drivers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 19:35 IST
Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Nirvana Crystl earbuds boast ENx technology with quad microphones

Highlights
  • Boat Nirvana Crystl come in three colourways
  • They have an In-Ear Detection feature
  • Boat Nirvana Crystl claimed to deliver a 60ms latency rate in Beast mode
Boat Nirvana Crystl true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Friday. The new earbuds have dual 10mm drivers and offer an Active Noise Cancellation feature for reducing unwanted background noise up to 32dB. They have an IPX4-rated build and feature Google fast pairing support. Boat claims that the Nirvana Crystl earbuds can offer up to 100 hours of playback time, with charging case, on a single charge.

Boat Nirvana Crystl Price in India

The Boat Nirvana Crystl earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. They are available in Blazing Red, Yellow Pop, and Quantum Black colour options. They are currently available for purchase via the Boat website, Flipkart, Amazon, Blinking and other retail stores.

Boat Nirvana Crystl Specifications

Boat Nirvana Crystl come with an in-ear design and have dual 10mm drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Like Boat's recent Nirvana branded earbuds, the new earbuds are claimed to deliver a 60ms latency rate in Beast mode. The TWS earbuds boast 32dB Active Noise Cancellation for eliminating unwanted noises from the surroundings. They also offer Multipoint Connectivity that lets users switch between two devices, without disconnecting.

The earbuds have an Adaptive EQ feature powered by Mimi that can tune the audio frequencies to match the hearing preferences of users. Boat's Nirvana Crystl have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and are IPX4-rated to offer protection from splash and sweat. The earphones can be paired with the Boat Hearables app to customise the sound settings and noise cancellation levels. They offer Google Fast Pair (GFPS) feature for quick pairing between compatible devices.

Boat Nirvana Crystl earbuds boast ENx technology with quad microphones. They have an In-Ear Detection feature that pauses playback and resumes when the user removes or wears them back. They are said to deliver a 360-degree spatial audio experience.

The Boat Nirvana Crystl are advertised to deliver up to 100 hours of total battery, with the charging case, on a single charge. The case houses a 480mAh battery, while each earbud packs a 70mAh battery. The earbuds are said to deliver up to 220 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Boat Nirvana Crystl TWS Earbuds With IPX4 Rating, Up to 100 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
