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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo Under Rs 80,000

The sale highlights the latest AI laptops, with discounts of up to 40 percent.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 8 August 2026 17:52 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo Under Rs 80,000

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Professional 15 is available for Rs. 74,989

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Highlights
  • HP OmniBook 5 OLED gets an effective price of Rs. 71,990
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 drops to Rs. 69,990 with a coupon
  • Asus Vivobook 15 gets an effective price of Rs. 63,990
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Amazon has brought several laptop deals to the Great Freedom Sale 2026, with options from Acer, Asus, HP and Lenovo available below Rs. 80,000. The selection includes models powered by Intel Core, Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon processors, with configurations offering up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Some laptops also come with additional coupon and bank discounts, giving shoppers more ways to reduce the final purchase price during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 80,000

Shoppers looking to upgrade their laptops can find multiple offers in this price range during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026. The sale also highlights the latest AI laptops, with discounts of up to 40 percent, instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months. The lineup includes conventional laptops as well as newer AI-focused models, while select deals become more attractive after applying available coupons or bank offers.

The Acer Professional 15 is among the higher-priced options, with an effective price of Rs. 74,989, down from Rs. 94,990. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

The HP OmniBook 5 OLED is available for an effective Rs. 71,990, compared to Rs. 88,225. It uses a Snapdragon X processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, along with a 14-inch 2K OLED display. An HDFC Bank credit card offer can provide an additional Rs. 5,000 discount, as shown in the listing. Meanwhile, the HP 14 Smartchoice is also priced at an effective Rs. 71,990. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor and supports up to 12 TOPS of AI performance, making it one of the newer Intel-powered options in this price range.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is listed at Rs. 74,990, with an available coupon bringing the effective price down to Rs. 69,990. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage and a 15.3-inch WUXGA display.

The Asus Vivobook 16 is available for an effective Rs. 67,990, down from Rs. 72,990. It packs an Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, along with a 16-inch FHD+ display. For a more affordable Asus option, the Vivobook 15 is available for an effective Rs. 63,990. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and sits at the lowest effective price among the laptops listed here.

Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 80,000 in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Acer Professional 15 Rs. 94,990 Rs. 74,989 Buy Here
HP OmniBook 5 OLED Rs. 88,225 Rs. 71,990 Buy Here
HP 14 Smartchoice Rs. 83,690 Rs. 71,990 Buy Here
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 93,290 Rs. 69,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook 16 Rs. 93,990 Rs. 67,990 Buy Here
Asus Vivobook 15 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 63,990 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale 2026, laptop deals, laptop offers, best laptop deals, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo Under Rs 80,000
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