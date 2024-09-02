Google Play Store may be developing a new feature which enhances the app installation experience, according to a report. The feature, dubbed ‘auto-open', is said to automatically open apps on the Android smartphone once they are installed from the Play Store, eliminating the need for manually searching for them. This reported feature builds upon a recent change introduced by the platform that enables up to three simultaneous app downloads or updates.

Google Play Store's Auto-Open Feature

In a report, Android Authority, in collaboration with tipster Assemble Debug, revealed information about the purported feature, suggesting that it may be officially announced soon. The feature was first reported to be in-testing in an earlier release of the Google Play Store in June. This recent discovery reportedly took place following an APK teardown of the Google Play Store app version 42.5.15. It is not available to the general public yet.

Auto-Open Option on the Google Play Store

A video published by the media outlet shows a 5-second countdown timer appearing in the notification drawer before the app automatically opens. The feature is said to be triggered via a new Automatically open after install option that appears below the Install option on the Google Play Store.

Once the download and installation of the app are complete, the feature automatically triggers the opening action. Since there is a toggle, users have the option of disabling it too. The report further claims that the feature could be rolled out for all Android smartphone users soon.

Simultaneous Downloads on Google Play Store

According to a report, Google Play Store now allows users to download up to three apps or app updates on Android smartphones simultaneously, speeding up the entire process. It builds upon the functionality that Google introduced in April, enabling up to two concurrent downloads.

Although the platform has not officially announced this feature, Android users in India can access it. Three apps are now updated simultaneously, while the others reflect a Pending status.