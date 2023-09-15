Technology News

Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked

Lava Blaze Pro 5G is tipped to come in a silver colour shade.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 September 2023 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Abhishek Yadav

Lava Blaze Pro 5G could be launched under Rs. 15,000

Highlights
  • Lava Blaze Pro 5G is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC
  • The handset could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor
  • Lava Blaze Pro 4G has already been launched

Lava Blaze Pro 5G is officially confirmed to launch in India soon. The smartphone will join the Lava Blaze 5G, which was launched last year in November. While the company hasn't revealed any details of the upcoming handset, a tipster has leaked its design as well as the specifications and expected price. The upcoming phone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone could be priced under Rs. 15,000. The company has already unveiled 4G variant of the smartphone last year in September.

Lava's business head Sunil Raina, via X (formerly known as Twitter), has confirmed the launch of Lava Blaze Pro 5G in India soon. The company hasn't yet revealed any further details about the smartphone's launch date or key specifications. However, Tipster Abhishek Yadav (Twitter @yabhishekhd) has leaked the design as well as specifications and the expected price of the upcoming handset.

The upcoming Lava Blaze Pro 5G is tipped to debut later this month. It is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC under the hood. 

Additionally, the tipster has also shared an image of the upcoming smartphone. It is likely to come in a silver colour shade with a triple rear camera setup housed in two circular camera modules. In the leaked image, the camera modules can be seen placed vertically at the top right side of the back panel. The image also suggests that the phone could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. Furthermore, the tipster also said that the Lava Blaze Pro 5G will be launched under Rs. 15,000.

Meanwhile, the 4G variant of the Lava Blaze Pro is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The handset sports a 6.5-inch 2.5D curved IPS display with HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.  

