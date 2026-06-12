Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max has appeared in a fresh leak ahead of its expected debut later this year. New images shared online show the handset in three colour finishes and offer another look at the flagship smartphone's design. The leak follows an earlier appearance of dummy units that hinted at the full colour lineup. Previous reports have also pointed to upgrades in areas such as processing power, connectivity, and display design.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Shows Dark Cherry, Blue and Black Variants

Tech journalist Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) shared several images on X showing the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Black finishes. The images show the phone's design and three colourways from multiple angles.

Among the leaked colourways, Dark Cherry appears to be the most notable one. Multiple earlier reports have linked the shade to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, leading to speculation that Apple could position it as the signature finish for this year's Pro models. The colour differs from the red finishes Apple has previously used on some of its products. Based on the leaked images, Dark Cherry combines red and pink tones, giving the phone a lighter and softer appearance than traditional red colourways.

The blue finish of the purported iPhone 18 Pro Max appears slightly deeper than some of Apple's previous blue Pro models. The black finish uses a subtle two-tone design, pairing a darker camera island with a matte rear panel. The latest leak does not include the silver variant that appeared in earlier dummy unit images.

Industry reports have linked the iPhone 18 Pro series to Apple's upcoming A20 Pro Bionic chip and a new C2 modem. The company is also tipped to shrink the Dynamic Island on the Pro models, while keeping battery capacities broadly in line with the current generation.

Apple may retain existing pricing for the lineup despite the reported hardware changes. The new smartphones are expected to debut in September, with rumours also pointing to the possible arrival of Apple's first foldable iPhone at the same event.