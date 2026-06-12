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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 Display Shapes Revealed via Leaked Image of Screen Protectors

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on July 22.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 17:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra and Z Flip 8 Display Shapes Revealed via Leaked Image of Screen Protectors

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event could take place on July 22

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Highlights
  • A new leak offers a side-by-side comparison of the Samsung's foldables
  • It shows the cover screens of all three phones
  • Galaxy Z Flip 8's cover screen has a cutout for cameras
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Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones are believed to go official next month during a Galaxy Unpacked event. This year's foldable lineup is expected to include three models, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra. The  Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and will likely have Samsung's familiar book-style foldable design, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to have a wider cover screen. While we wait for the launch, a new leak offers a look at their sizes and form factor. The leak shows how they appear when placed side by side, giving us a better idea of the upcoming foldable portfolio.

New Leak Compares Samsung's Foldables Expected to Launch in 2026

Tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) has shared a new post on Weibo featuring the purported screen covers for Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones. The screen covers appear to be designed for the external displays of foldable phones, and the image offers a side-by-side comparison of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the folded state.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Discussion
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samsung galaxy fold 8 ultra flip weibo Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Based on the image, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a wider cover display with a wider aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8's cover screen has a cutout for cameras.

One notable change with the camera module is that it has an elongated cutout instead of individual camera cutouts used on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to follow the design language of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung is expected to announce the foldales at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, which is likely to take place in London. The foldables have all been certified by different regulatory agencies recently. Both Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, on the other hand, is tipped to feature Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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