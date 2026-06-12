Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones are believed to go official next month during a Galaxy Unpacked event. This year's foldable lineup is expected to include three models, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Fold 8 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is likely to succeed last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and will likely have Samsung's familiar book-style foldable design, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to have a wider cover screen. While we wait for the launch, a new leak offers a look at their sizes and form factor. The leak shows how they appear when placed side by side, giving us a better idea of the upcoming foldable portfolio.

New Leak Compares Samsung's Foldables Expected to Launch in 2026

Tipster Ice Universe (translated from Chinese) has shared a new post on Weibo featuring the purported screen covers for Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones. The screen covers appear to be designed for the external displays of foldable phones, and the image offers a side-by-side comparison of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the folded state.

Based on the image, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a wider cover display with a wider aspect ratio. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 8's cover screen has a cutout for cameras.

One notable change with the camera module is that it has an elongated cutout instead of individual camera cutouts used on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra appears to follow the design language of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung is expected to announce the foldales at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, which is likely to take place in London. The foldables have all been certified by different regulatory agencies recently. Both Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, on the other hand, is tipped to feature Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset.