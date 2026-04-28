Vivo TWS 5i has been launched in China as a new affordable pair of true wireless earbuds, expanding the company's audio portfolio. It features a 10mm dynamic driver, DeepX 3.0 stereo sound, and spatial audio support, along with Bluetooth 5.4 dual-device connectivity and AI-based call noise reduction. The earbuds also promise up to 50 hours of total battery life and low latency of up to 42ms for gaming. It joins the Vivo TWS 5 and Vivo TWS 5 Hi-Fi, which were introduced in China in October 2025.

Vivo TWS 5i Price, Availability

In China, the Vivo TWS 5i is priced at CNY 119 (roughly Rs. 1,600). The earphones come in White Space, Ink Black, and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options. They are currently available for purchase via the official Vivo China website.

Vivo TWS 5i Features, Specifications

The Vivo TWS 5i comes with a 10mm dynamic driver and a PU + PEEK polymer diaphragm. The audio is said to have been tuned by Vivo's Golden Ear Acoustics team. It supports DeepX 3.0 stereo sound and spatial audio, with listening modes like theatre, concert hall, recording studio, and concert. The earbuds support AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs, and are designed to deliver balanced sound with enhanced bass, clear vocals, and detailed highs. Notably, the headset does not support active noise cancellation (ANC), but it offers AI-based call noise reduction and wind noise suppression.

For connectivity, the Vivo TWS 5i earbuds use Bluetooth 5.4 and support dual-device pairing, allowing simultaneous connections to two devices. The low latency mode can go down to 42ms, which is aimed at gaming, although it works fully with compatible Vivo and iQOO smartphones. It also brings BlueOS-powered features such as instant pairing, customisable pop-up animations, real-time translation, earbud tracking, and AI-driven voice announcements on supported devices.

The Vivo TWS 5i is claimed to offer up to 11.5 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 50 hours in total with the charging case. A 10-minute charge can provide up to four hours and five minutes of listening time. The earbuds have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The earbud dimensions are 31.4 x 21.9 x 23.2mm, while the charging case measures 63 x 47.8 x 28.1mm. Each earbud weighs about 4.2g, and the total weight with the case is around 42g.

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