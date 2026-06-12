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Samsung's One UI 9 Beta Now Available to Test on Galaxy S26 Series; Wider Roll Out Could Follow

The One UI 9 beta update adds new features for accessibility, customisation, security, and creativity.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 12:17 IST
Samsung's One UI 9 Beta Now Available to Test on Galaxy S26 Series; Wider Roll Out Could Follow

Samsung says the software can detect newly identified high-risk apps

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Highlights
  • Samsung Notes gains new creative tools in One UI 9
  • The Quick Panel now offers greater layout customisation
  • Galaxy foldables could debut with the stable One UI 9 release
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Samsung has opened beta access for One UI 9, its upcoming Android 17-based user interface, for users of the Galaxy S26 lineup. The preview release brings a range of updates focused on usability, accessibility, customisation, and device protection, and introduces new creative features across Samsung's native applications. Separate reports indicate that the company may already be evaluating the software on several other Galaxy smartphones and foldable phones. One UI 9 also introduces a built-in internet speed display through Samsung's Good Lock customisation tools.

Samsung Opens One UI 9 Beta Programme for Galaxy S26 Users

As detailed in an official Samsung announcement, the beta programme is now available for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected regions. These include India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users interested in trying the software can register through the Samsung Members application.

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Among the new additions, Samsung Notes receives extra visual customisation options, including decorative tape effects and new pen stroke styles. The Contacts application has also been updated with Creative Studio integration, enabling users to design customised profile cards directly within the app. Samsung notes that Creative Studio requires a Samsung account, an internet connection, and a separate installation.

The company has also refreshed elements of the Quick Panel interface. With the update, users can manage brightness, audio levels, and media controls separately, while certain panel components can now be resized for a more personalised layout.

Accessibility improvements form another major part of the release. One UI 9 adds adjustable Mouse Keys sensitivity settings to improve pointer control. Samsung has also consolidated multiple TalkBack-related functions into a unified experience. In addition, a new Text Spotlight tool can enlarge selected content or display it in a highlighted floating window to make reading easier.

Samsung says the software can detect newly identified high-risk apps, warn users about potential threats, prevent installation or execution where necessary, and recommend removal through updated protection mechanisms.

Samsung May Expand One UI 9 Beta to More Galaxy Devices Soon

A Gizmochina report claims Samsung is testing One UI 9 on a wider range of Galaxy devices, with firmware linked to the Android 17-based software reportedly appearing on the company's servers for several smartphones and foldables, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy A57, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

While the appearance of test firmware does not necessarily indicate an immediate rollout, it suggests Samsung could be evaluating the software for a wider range of products. The company has not yet confirmed plans to expand the beta programme.

The same report suggests that the final version of One UI 9 may arrive alongside Samsung's next foldable smartphones. Industry speculation currently points to a possible launch event on July 22 for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung Adds Network Speed Meter to Galaxy Phones With One UI 9

Samsung has added a live network speed indicator to Galaxy phones running One UI 9 through the latest version of the QuickStar module in Good Lock, according to a SammyFans report. The feature displays real-time internet speeds in the status bar without requiring third-party apps. This allows users to view current internet performance directly from the top of the screen without installing third-party utilities.

The report notes that many existing solutions depend on accessibility permissions, persistent notifications, or background processes. Samsung's native implementation aims to provide the same functionality through its own software ecosystem.

The updated QuickStar module also reportedly allows users to hide the ongoing activity indicator that appears for active calls, timers, recordings, countdowns, and similar live tasks. Both features are reportedly available only on devices running One UI 9.

Samsung is expected to continue refining the software through additional beta releases before making the stable version widely available later this year. The company has indicated that its upcoming flagship Galaxy devices will be the first to receive the complete One UI 9 experience.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A57 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26+

Samsung Galaxy S26+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Consistent flagship-level performance
  • Premium build quality with slim, balanced design
  • Clean UI and Long-term software support
  • Good middle-ground option for users wanting size without Ultra bulk
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over the previous generation
  • Same camera hardware reused yet again
  • Charging speeds still lag behind competitors
  • Price increase hurts overall value
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: One UI 9, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy A17 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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