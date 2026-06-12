Samsung has opened beta access for One UI 9, its upcoming Android 17-based user interface, for users of the Galaxy S26 lineup. The preview release brings a range of updates focused on usability, accessibility, customisation, and device protection, and introduces new creative features across Samsung's native applications. Separate reports indicate that the company may already be evaluating the software on several other Galaxy smartphones and foldable phones. One UI 9 also introduces a built-in internet speed display through Samsung's Good Lock customisation tools.

Samsung Opens One UI 9 Beta Programme for Galaxy S26 Users

As detailed in an official Samsung announcement, the beta programme is now available for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected regions. These include India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users interested in trying the software can register through the Samsung Members application.

Among the new additions, Samsung Notes receives extra visual customisation options, including decorative tape effects and new pen stroke styles. The Contacts application has also been updated with Creative Studio integration, enabling users to design customised profile cards directly within the app. Samsung notes that Creative Studio requires a Samsung account, an internet connection, and a separate installation.

The company has also refreshed elements of the Quick Panel interface. With the update, users can manage brightness, audio levels, and media controls separately, while certain panel components can now be resized for a more personalised layout.

Accessibility improvements form another major part of the release. One UI 9 adds adjustable Mouse Keys sensitivity settings to improve pointer control. Samsung has also consolidated multiple TalkBack-related functions into a unified experience. In addition, a new Text Spotlight tool can enlarge selected content or display it in a highlighted floating window to make reading easier.

Samsung says the software can detect newly identified high-risk apps, warn users about potential threats, prevent installation or execution where necessary, and recommend removal through updated protection mechanisms.

Samsung May Expand One UI 9 Beta to More Galaxy Devices Soon

A Gizmochina report claims Samsung is testing One UI 9 on a wider range of Galaxy devices, with firmware linked to the Android 17-based software reportedly appearing on the company's servers for several smartphones and foldables, including the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy A57, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

While the appearance of test firmware does not necessarily indicate an immediate rollout, it suggests Samsung could be evaluating the software for a wider range of products. The company has not yet confirmed plans to expand the beta programme.

The same report suggests that the final version of One UI 9 may arrive alongside Samsung's next foldable smartphones. Industry speculation currently points to a possible launch event on July 22 for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Samsung Adds Network Speed Meter to Galaxy Phones With One UI 9

Samsung has added a live network speed indicator to Galaxy phones running One UI 9 through the latest version of the QuickStar module in Good Lock, according to a SammyFans report. The feature displays real-time internet speeds in the status bar without requiring third-party apps. This allows users to view current internet performance directly from the top of the screen without installing third-party utilities.

The report notes that many existing solutions depend on accessibility permissions, persistent notifications, or background processes. Samsung's native implementation aims to provide the same functionality through its own software ecosystem.

The updated QuickStar module also reportedly allows users to hide the ongoing activity indicator that appears for active calls, timers, recordings, countdowns, and similar live tasks. Both features are reportedly available only on devices running One UI 9.

Samsung is expected to continue refining the software through additional beta releases before making the stable version widely available later this year. The company has indicated that its upcoming flagship Galaxy devices will be the first to receive the complete One UI 9 experience.