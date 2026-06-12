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  • Oppo Working on Improving User Experience With ColorOS 17 Update, Executive Says No New Features or Major Design Updates Expected

Oppo Working on Improving User Experience With ColorOS 17 Update, Executive Says No New Features or Major Design Updates Expected

ColorOS 17 is expected to be announced alongside the Oppo Find X10 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 12:26 IST
Oppo Working on Improving User Experience With ColorOS 17 Update, Executive Says No New Features or Major Design Updates Expected

Photo Credit: Oppo

Android 16-based ColorOS 16 user interface was released in October last year

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Highlights
  • ColorOS 17 confirmed to focus on enhancing the user experience
  • Chen Xi's latest post came in response to claims made by a tipster
  • Oppo introduced ColorOS 16 alongside the Find X9 series
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Oppo announced ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, in October 2025, and the company is expected to unveil its next major software update in the coming months, with new capabilities and improvements to existing features. An Oppo executive has now indicated that ColorOS 17 will prioritise improving the basic user experience rather than introducing a visual overhaul. The company is likely to give less priority to the new features now. This statement appears to contradict a recent rumour from China. The 

Oppo Clarifies Its Plans for the Upcoming ColorOS 17 Update

In a post on Weibo, Oppo executive Chen Xi claims that ColorOS 17 will not arrive with a major redesign. Instead, it will focus on the core user experience. The post confirms that the new features will be added later. Oppo's "summer development plan of ColorOS 17 is optimising the basic user experience, so new features will be postponed", (translated from Chinese), the executive said. 

Coloros 17 Discussion
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coloros dcs chen xi Oppo

Chen Xi's latest post came in response to claims made by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster recently said that ColorOS 17 would adopt more Liquid Glass-style design elements, inspired by Apple's software design introduced with iOS 26. The Oppo executive's comments appear to clarify Oppo's vision for the next version of ColorOS.

Oppo is expected to unveil the ColorOS 17 alongside the Oppo Find X10 series in September or October this year. The Android 17-based update is likely to be available in other global markets, including India, at a later date.

The Android 16-based ColorOS 16 user interface was released in October last year alongside the Oppo Find X9 series. It came with new animations, customisation options and features like Project Breeze and Master Cut. The update added improvements to the O+ Connect suite and Screen Mirroring feature. It offered several AI-based features, including the AI Portrait Glow feature, AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Reflection Remover.

OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
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Further reading: ColorOS 17, ColorOS, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo Working on Improving User Experience With ColorOS 17 Update, Executive Says No New Features or Major Design Updates Expected
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