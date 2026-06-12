Oppo announced ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, in October 2025, and the company is expected to unveil its next major software update in the coming months, with new capabilities and improvements to existing features. An Oppo executive has now indicated that ColorOS 17 will prioritise improving the basic user experience rather than introducing a visual overhaul. The company is likely to give less priority to the new features now. This statement appears to contradict a recent rumour from China. The

Oppo Clarifies Its Plans for the Upcoming ColorOS 17 Update

In a post on Weibo, Oppo executive Chen Xi claims that ColorOS 17 will not arrive with a major redesign. Instead, it will focus on the core user experience. The post confirms that the new features will be added later. Oppo's "summer development plan of ColorOS 17 is optimising the basic user experience, so new features will be postponed", (translated from Chinese), the executive said.

Chen Xi's latest post came in response to claims made by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The tipster recently said that ColorOS 17 would adopt more Liquid Glass-style design elements, inspired by Apple's software design introduced with iOS 26. The Oppo executive's comments appear to clarify Oppo's vision for the next version of ColorOS.

Oppo is expected to unveil the ColorOS 17 alongside the Oppo Find X10 series in September or October this year. The Android 17-based update is likely to be available in other global markets, including India, at a later date.

The Android 16-based ColorOS 16 user interface was released in October last year alongside the Oppo Find X9 series. It came with new animations, customisation options and features like Project Breeze and Master Cut. The update added improvements to the O+ Connect suite and Screen Mirroring feature. It offered several AI-based features, including the AI Portrait Glow feature, AI Eraser, AI Unblur and AI Reflection Remover.