Samsung appears to have inadvertently confirmed the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The earbuds were spotted listed inside the Samsung Members app, hinting that the next-generation models are nearing launch. This sighting follows a series of certification appearances across multiple regions, strengthening expectations of a global rollout. Previous leaks have already revealed design tweaks, colour options, and early battery details, offering a clearer picture of what to expect as Samsung prepares for its next Galaxy Unpacked event later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro Spotted Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026

X user @Alfaturk16 spotted both earbuds listed on the device selection screen in the Samsung Members app's support section. The listing does not reveal specifications, but it clearly confirms the existence of both the base and Pro models.

Further evidence comes from multiple certification listings, as reportedly seen by The Tech Outlook. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have appeared on Malaysia's SIRIM database, the US FCC, SGS listings, and India's BIS certification sites.

These listings hint at the global availability of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It also suggests that the South Korean tech giant is close to launching the premium audio wearables. FCC documents confirm Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy support, while SGS listings reveal the charging case model numbers.

The timing aligns with reports that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, possibly alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup in late February.

Previous One UI 8.5 leaks have already shown a redesigned look with curvier earbuds, a wired grille on top, the removal of the light bar, and a redesigned charging case where the earbuds lie flat. Leaks also suggest the Buds 4 Pro may launch in Black, White, and Apricot.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 will reportedly feature 42mAh batteries in each earbud, slightly down from the 48mAh cells in the Galaxy Buds 3. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is said to get a 57mAh battery, up from 53mAh on the Buds 3 Pro.