  Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Spotted on Samsung Members App, Various Certification Sites: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Spotted on Samsung Members App, Various Certification Sites: Report

Earlier One UI 8.5 leaks revealed a curvier earbud design, a wired grille on top and the removal of the light bar.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 12:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Spotted on Samsung Members App, Various Certification Sites: Report
Highlights
  • Galaxy Buds 4 series expected to debut alongside Galaxy S26 lineup
  • Certification listings hint at global launch of Galaxy Buds 4 lineup
  • Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may get refreshed design and new colours
Samsung appears to have inadvertently confirmed the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The earbuds were spotted listed inside the Samsung Members app, hinting that the next-generation models are nearing launch. This sighting follows a series of certification appearances across multiple regions, strengthening expectations of a global rollout. Previous leaks have already revealed design tweaks, colour options, and early battery details, offering a clearer picture of what to expect as Samsung prepares for its next Galaxy Unpacked event later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro Spotted Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2026

X user @Alfaturk16 spotted both earbuds listed on the device selection screen in the Samsung Members app's support section. The listing does not reveal specifications, but it clearly confirms the existence of both the base and Pro models.

Further evidence comes from multiple certification listings, as reportedly seen by The Tech Outlook. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have appeared on Malaysia's SIRIM database, the US FCC, SGS listings, and India's BIS certification sites.

These listings hint at the global availability of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It also suggests that the South Korean tech giant is close to launching the premium audio wearables. FCC documents confirm Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy support, while SGS listings reveal the charging case model numbers.

The timing aligns with reports that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, possibly alongside the Galaxy S26 lineup in late February.

Previous One UI 8.5 leaks have already shown a redesigned look with curvier earbuds, a wired grille on top, the removal of the light bar, and a redesigned charging case where the earbuds lie flat. Leaks also suggest the Buds 4 Pro may launch in Black, White, and Apricot.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 will reportedly feature 42mAh batteries in each earbud, slightly down from the 48mAh cells in the Galaxy Buds 3. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is said to get a 57mAh battery, up from 53mAh on the Buds 3 Pro.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X200T Launched in India With Triple 50-Megapixel Zeiss Cameras, Dimensity 9400+ Chip: Price, Specifications

Featured
