Google has started accepting pre-orders for the Google Home Speaker in select global markets. The latest smart speaker with Gemini integration was unveiled in October 2025, and it comes with the Gemini for Home voice assistant. It is equipped with a quad-core Cortex A55 processor. The Google Home Speaker features a light ring that provides visual feedback with a dynamic glow to show when Gemini is listening, thinking, reasoning, responding or in Gemini Live mode. The speaker offers omnidirectional sound through a 58mm full-range driver.

Google Home Speaker Price, Availability

The Google Home Speaker, priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,900), is currently available to pre-order in various markets including the US and New Zealand. It will start shipping on June 25. It is offered in Berry, Hazel, Jade, and Porcelain colour options.

Google Home Speaker Specifications

The new smart speaker from Google is built for Gemini for Home, and it offers 360-degree audio playback. It works with the Google TV Streamer, and users can pair up to two speakers with it to turn the living room into a mini home theatre with spatial surround sound. The audio device features a light ring to show expressive visual feedback with a dynamic glow. This shows when Gemini is listening, thinking, reasoning, responding or in Gemini Live mode.

The Google Home Speaker features a toggle switch to mute the microphone quickly. It uses Gemini for Home, an AI-powered voice assistant for interactions and voice commands. It can be used for multiple actions in one request, accessing Gemini Live and getting Home Briefs, which offer summaries of what happened around your home while you were away.

Under the hood, the Google Home Speaker runs on a quad-core A55 processor with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to support Gemini for Home. It features 1GB of LPDDR4 memory and 4GB of eMMC storage. It has a 58mm full-range driver and features three far-field microphones. The smart speaker also features a mute switch.

Google Home Speaker includes capacitive touch controls. For connectivity, it has Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.4, and a built-in Thread 1.3 Border Router. It works with Google Home and supports Matter-enabled devices.

The Google Home Speaker has a compact design, and it measures 3.4 inches in height and 4.2 inches in diameter. It is powered by a 30W USB Type-C adapter.