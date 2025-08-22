Technology News
Google's Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker Likely to Launch Soon in Four Colourways: Report

Eagle-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of a new smart speaker during Google's recent launch event, and we now have some clues about when it might debut.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2025 13:36 IST
Google's Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker Likely to Launch Soon in Four Colourways: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Gemini-powered smart speaker may launch in four colourways

  • It looks like a bulkier HomePod Mini with a fabric finish
  • Google's upcoming Home Speaker may support Gemini Live
  • The Gemini-backed Google speaker may serve as a Matter hub
Google's Pixel 10 series of smartphones was launched alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a at its Made by Google event on Wednesday, where it also briefly teased a new smart speaker. This long-awaited smart speaker is expected to be powered by Google's Gemini AI assistant. A new report claims that the smart speaker will also support conversations with Gemini Live. It may come in four colour options and could debut in the coming months. Notably, the Mountain View-based tech giant has yet to officially confirm the presence of a new smart speaker.

Google Gemini Smart Speaker Features, Colour Options Leaked

According to an Android Headlines report, the rumoured Google Home Speaker will likely launch in four colourways — bright red, light green, black, and porcelain. The latter three colourways could be called Jade, Obsidian and Porcelain, similar to the colours of some existing Pixel devices. The marketing name of the red variant is currently unknown.

While the Google Home Speaker was briefly spotted at the Pixel 10 event, it will reportedly be launched in the coming months. According to the report, it might either be unveiled by the end of October, or could arrive by Spring 2025. This means that it could arrive alongside the Pixel 10a, as companies typically avoid new product launches during the holiday season.

The report notes that the purported Gemini-backed Google Home Speaker looks like a bulkier HomePod Mini. Instead of a light at the top, it has a glowing ring around the bottom, similar to Amazon Echo Dots, that possibly lights up when interacting with Gemini.

Google's new smart speaker will support Gemini Live, though without a camera, screen, or portability, it won't match the phone experience, according to the report. Users will still reportedly be able to chat with Gemini to get real time information, such as traffic updates.

The speaker could feature new natural Gemini voices, with the ability to search for media and music, and smart home automations. It will likely be able to detect when the user is away and send alerts to their phone or tablet if it hears unusual sounds like glass breaking or a smoke alarm, according to the publication.

Google will also reportedly allow the user to pair the Home Speaker with a Google TV Streamer for spatial surround sound in their living area. It may also serve as a Matter hub, and could replace existing Google Home devices once announced.

Google's Gemini-Powered Smart Speaker Likely to Launch Soon in Four Colourways: Report
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro WithÂ 7,000mAh Battery Go Official
  2. Realme Will Unveil a Phone With a 10,000mAh+ Battery on This Date
  3. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India With 3X Periscope Zoom Camera
  4. Real Money Gaming Platforms Reportedly Shut After Online Gaming Bill 2025
  5. Honor Magic V Flip 2 Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Leave a Voice Message for Unanswered Calls
  7. Samsung May Use Exynos Instead of Qualcomm in Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge Models
  8. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Apple TV+ Gets 30 Percent More Expensive for Subscribers in the US
  10. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max
