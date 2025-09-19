At the Made by Google event last month, Google briefly showcased a smart speaker. While the tech giant hasn't officially shared any details about the product, a new report claims the device will be called the “Google Home Speaker.” It's expected to feature 360-degree audio support for an immersive sound experience. Google is expected to reveal the smart speaker next month. A new string of codes reportedly found in Google's latest Google Home app suggested the name. The APK teardown also indicates the rebranding of Nest Aware to “Google Home Premium.”

Google Home Speaker Details

The name "Google Home Speaker" was spotted by 9to5Google via an APK teardown of the latest version of the Google Home app for Android. Version 3.41 of the app reportedly includes strings referring to the speaker.

The APK teardown suggested a possible feature for the upcoming device: “Enjoy 360 audio on the Google Home Speaker.” This might hint at inbuilt 360-degree audio support.

The Google Home Speaker moniker marks a shift away from the Nest branding seen with Google devices like the Nest Mini, Nest Audio, and Nest Hub. It indicates a return to Google's original naming convention, similar to the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max lineup.

Further, the report claims that Nest Aware is rebranded as Google Home Premium. The code reportedly includes descriptions outlining new features under the revamped branding. It includes Gemini and the Gemini Live redesigned Google Home app. It has AI-powered event summaries, 360 audio on the new Google Home Speaker and 2K video on Nest Cams and Doorbells.

During the Made by Google 2025 event in August, Google quietly teased a new Nest smart speaker in a promo video featuring F1's Lando Norris and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The speaker was shown with Gemini integration. It had a sphere-shaped grey design with a light ring at the base, resembling past Google Nest products. It is rumoured to be available in bright red, light green, black, and porcelain shades.

Google is set to announce Gemini updates for the Google Home devices on October 1. The tech giant is believed to release the Google Home Speaker on the same day.