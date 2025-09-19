Technology News
English Edition

Google’s Upcoming Smart Speaker Could Be Named 'Google Home Speaker'

Google Home Speaker may support '360 audio'.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 September 2025 13:17 IST
Google’s Upcoming Smart Speaker Could Be Named 'Google Home Speaker'

Photo Credit: Google

During the Made by Google 2025 event in August, Google subtly teased a new Nest smart speaker

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google is expected to reveal a smart speaker next month
  • Google Home Speaker moniker marks a shift away from the Nest branding
  • Google will release Gemini updates for the Google Home devices in October
Advertisement

At the Made by Google event last month, Google briefly showcased a smart speaker. While the tech giant hasn't officially shared any details about the product, a new report claims the device will be called the “Google Home Speaker.” It's expected to feature 360-degree audio support for an immersive sound experience. Google is expected to reveal the smart speaker next month. A new string of codes reportedly found in Google's latest Google Home app suggested the name. The APK teardown also indicates the rebranding of Nest Aware to “Google Home Premium.”

Google Home Speaker Details

The name "Google Home Speaker" was spotted by 9to5Google via an APK teardown of the latest version of the Google Home app for Android. Version 3.41 of the app reportedly includes strings referring to the speaker.

The APK teardown suggested a possible feature for the upcoming device: “Enjoy 360 audio on the Google Home Speaker.” This might hint at inbuilt 360-degree audio support.

The Google Home Speaker moniker marks a shift away from the Nest branding seen with Google devices like the Nest Mini, Nest Audio, and Nest Hub. It indicates a return to Google's original naming convention, similar to the Google Home, Home Mini, and Home Max lineup.

Further, the report claims that Nest Aware is rebranded as Google Home Premium. The code reportedly includes descriptions outlining new features under the revamped branding. It includes Gemini and the Gemini Live redesigned Google Home app. It has AI-powered event summaries, 360 audio on the new Google Home Speaker and 2K video on Nest Cams and Doorbells.

During the Made by Google 2025 event in August, Google quietly teased a new Nest smart speaker in a promo video featuring F1's Lando Norris and NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The speaker was shown with Gemini integration. It had a sphere-shaped grey design with a light ring at the base, resembling past Google Nest products. It is rumoured to be available in bright red, light green, black, and porcelain shades. 

Google is set to announce Gemini updates for the Google Home devices on October 1. The tech giant is believed to release the Google Home Speaker on the same day. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Home Speaker, Google, Google Speaker, Google Home Premium, Nest Aware
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 16 at Rs. 52,000 vs iPhone 15 at Rs. 45,000: Which is the Smarter Buy?
Apple to Reportedly Roll Out Update Addressing Camera Bugs on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro

Related Stories

Google’s Upcoming Smart Speaker Could Be Named 'Google Home Speaker'
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Check Early Deals on Tablets
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Mahavatar Narsimha, The Bads of Bollywood, and More
  3. Biggest Offers on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  4. These Samsung Phones Will Get Price Drops Ahead of Festive Season
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone 17 Available With 10-Minute Delivery
  6. Vivo X300 Series Official Images Surface Ahead of China Launch
  7. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Logitech, Dell, HP, and More PC Accessories
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: Check Top Deals on These iQOO Smartphones
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series Pre-Orders Start in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Says Sony 'Monopolising' Genre Conventions, Seeks Dismissal of Light of Motiram Lawsuit
  2. Bitcoin Stabilises Near $116,900 as Altcoins Push Higher
  3. Mahavatar Narsimha Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know About This Animated Mythological Drama
  4. Nintendo Switch Online Adds First Third-Party Game Boy Advance Titles from Namco This September
  5. Big Billion Days Sale: Flipkart Minutes Promises Doorstep Delivery of iPhone 17, Galaxy S24 in 10 Minutes
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Logitech, Dell, HP, and More PC Accessories
  7. Australia’s ASIC Grants Exemptions to Stablecoin Intermediaries
  8. Apple to Reportedly Roll Out Update Addressing Camera Bugs on iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro
  9. Google’s Upcoming Smart Speaker Could Be Named 'Google Home Speaker'
  10. Amazon Sale 2025: Best Smart TV Deals Revealed With Prices Starting at Rs. 13,499
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »