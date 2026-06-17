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Google Extends Android's Parental Controls Beyond Pixel Phones With Android 17

Parents can set screen time limits, create downtime schedules, restrict app downloads, and manage app access.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 18:55 IST
Google Extends Android's Parental Controls Beyond Pixel Phones With Android 17

Photo Credit: Google

Google said Android Parental Controls also provide a direct route to Family Link setup

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Highlights
  • Android 17 adds new controls for app downloads and usage
  • Parents can set screen time limits directly on devices
  • Android 17 will bring parental controls to more devices
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Google has announced an expansion of Android's Parental Controls features to devices running Android 17, bringing additional tools to help families manage children's device use. The update extends the feature beyond Google's Pixel devices and integrates parental supervision tools more closely with Google Family Link. Google is also expanding its digital wellbeing initiatives in the US as part of its broader efforts around online safety and digital wellbeing for children and teenagers. The announcement comes as technology companies continue introducing new tools that give parents greater oversight of their children's digital experiences.

In a blog post, Google said that Android Parental Controls will be available on all devices running Android 17. The company said the update brings built-in parental controls and Google Family Link tools together within a dedicated section of the settings app on Android phones, making them easier to access and manage.

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Parents will be able to set daily screen time limits, create downtime schedules that automatically lock devices, manage app download restrictions based on content ratings, and limit or block access to specific applications. The settings are protected by a PIN to prevent unauthorised changes.

Google said Android's Parental Controls also provide a direct route to Family Link setup. Family Link includes additional tools such as School Time, Google Play purchase approvals, location alerts, and other family management features.

The Mountain View-based tech giant also said it is increasing its US digital wellbeing fund to more than $50 million (roughly Rs. 470 crore) to support healthier technology habits and efforts to tackle social isolation among children and teenagers.

The expansion of Android's Parental Controls coincides with the rollout of Android 17, which recently became available for eligible Pixel devices. The latest operating system introduces several new multitasking, privacy, security, and gaming features, while also serving as the platform through which the parental control tools will reach a wider range of Android devices.

At WWDC 2026 earlier this month, Apple unveiled new parental control features for iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27. The additions included Ask to Browse for website access approvals, expanded Ask to Buy controls for app downloads and purchases, Time Allowances for category-based screen time management, and enhanced communication safety protections for younger users. Apple said the features will roll out later this year.

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Further reading: Google, Android 17, Android Parental Controls, Google Family Link, Android, Family Link
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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