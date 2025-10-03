Google has introduced new smart home devices powered by its Gemini for Home artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. As per the company, the updated Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) come with 2K HDR video capabilities, built-in intelligent alerts, and up to a 166-degree diagonal view. Meanwhile, the new Google Home Speaker is claimed to be built for more natural conversations, powered by Gemini. It has support for 360-degree audio, Google TV Streamer pairing, and more features.

Google Home Speaker, Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) Price, Availability

The price of the Google Home Speaker is set at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,900). It will be available for purchase in Spring 2026 in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Spain, and select other countries. The speaker will be sold in four colourways — Berry, Hazel, Jade, and Porcelain.

The Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen) and Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen) are priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,900) and $149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,300), respectively. They will be available in the same markets as the Google Home Speaker from October 1.

Meanwhile, the Google Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) costs $179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and will initially only be available in the US and Canada.

Google Home Speaker, Nest Cam, Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) Specifications

As per Google, the new wired devices — Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) — are built to capture and provide detailed data to multimodal AI for better understanding. They can deliver alerts about what's happening in the user's home, such as “dog jumps out of playpen”.

The new Google Nest Cam and Doorbell

Photo Credit: Google

With support for natural language questions, users can ask general queries instead of having to find the exact moment an incident occurred. They can ask, “What happened to the vase in the living room?”, and the new Gemini for Home-powered devices will provide an event description and relevant video clips.

They also have an updated camera, which supports up to 2K HDR video recording. This also allows users to digitally zoom in and crop the camera view to focus on one particular spot. Triggered alerts will also include zoomed-in animated previews to see what caused the event.

Google said that its new cameras leverage encrypted video with a two-step verification through the user's Google account. There is a visible green LED that lets others know when the camera is processing or streaming video. The Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen) and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen) are IP65-rated, which makes them dust-tight and resistant to light water sprays.

The new Google Home Speaker comes with an LED light

Photo Credit: Google

Moving on, the new Google Home Speaker is designed to take advantage of the capabilities of Gemini for Home. As per the company, it has custom processing that helps it handle Gemini's advanced AI, resulting in more fluid interactions. There is a light ring with a dynamic glow that depicts when Gemini is listening, reasoning, responding, or in Gemini Live mode.

Google said that its new smart home speaker can deliver 360-degree audio with omnidirectional sound. It can also be paired with another Google Home Speaker and the Google TV Streamer for a home theatre-like experience. There is support for existing features like grouping with other Home and Nest speakers and the ability to pair two speakers for creating a stereo pair. The new Google Home Speaker also includes a physical toggle for muting the microphone.