Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In Ear Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird are equipped with a 10mm dynamic bass driver.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 19:40 IST
Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Headphone Zone

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird IEM comes with a detachable cable

Highlights
  • Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird have a hybrid driver configuration
  • The IEM comes with a 0.78mm 2-pin connector cable
  • The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird has a 3.5mm jack
Advertisement

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird in-ear monitors were launched in India on Monday. The audiophile IEMs come with a hybrid driver configuration, including a 10mm dynamic driver for "powerful bass reproduction" and two custom balanced armature drivers for "precise mids and treble delivery." The Blackbird IEMs are offered in an acrylic shell build and come with two types of ear tip options in six pairs for an optimum fit. 

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird Price in India, Availability

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. They are available for purchase in the country via the Headphone Zone website. The box includes the Blackbird IEM, a carrying case, a detachable cable and six ear-tip options — three bullet-shaped and three bowl-shaped; both ear tips come in small, medium, and large sizes.

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird Features, Specifications

The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird have a hybrid driver configuration, which includes 10mm bass dynamic drivers and two balanced armature drivers for mids and treble. The bass performance is claimed to offer "audiophile-grade" precision, while the mids and highs are offered with distortion levels below 0.08 percent.

The Blackbird IEMs boast a frequency response range of 5Hz to 20kHz, an impedance of 16Ohms, and a 107±3dB/mW at 1kHz sensitivity rating. The latter suggests that they offer a power-efficient high sensitivity for clearer audio performance.

They have a lightweight 3D-printed acrylic shell design that is said to improve the acoustic structure. The earphones can be paired with six pairs of ear tips, which are included in the package. The bullet-shaped ear tips allow deep insertion and better isolation, while the bowl-shaped ear tips are claimed to offer a more open sound. The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird IEM comes with a detachable cable which has 0.78mm 2-pin connectors and a 3.5mm jack. The in-ear monitor does not include an inbuilt microphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird, Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird Price in India, Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird India Launch, Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird Features, Headphone Zone, Oriveti
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tamil Nadu DGP Unveils ‘Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets’: All Details
Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  3. iQOO Z10 Teased to Have a Thin Profile; to Be Available on Amazon
  4. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  5. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G to Launch in India Soon; Will Use This New Chipset
  6. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  7. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  8. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  9. A New Greece-Set God of War Game Is Reportedly Coming This Year
  10. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
#Latest Stories
  1. Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird In-Ear Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Tamil Nadu DGP Unveils ‘Handbook for Investigations into Virtual Digital Assets’: All Details
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8s Elite Chipset
  4. Nvidia Releases Cosmos-Transfer1 AI Model That Can Be Used for Simulation-Based Training for Robots
  5. Vivo T4 5G Could Launch in India in April; Price Range, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Adobe Previews Multiple New AI Agents-Driven Enterprise Tools for Complex Data Analysis
  7. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Will Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 3 Reportedly Enables Screen-Off Fingerprint Unlock on All Pixel Phones
  9. iQOO Z10 Teased to Measure 7.89mm in Thickness; to Be Available on Amazon
  10. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »