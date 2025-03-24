Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird in-ear monitors were launched in India on Monday. The audiophile IEMs come with a hybrid driver configuration, including a 10mm dynamic driver for "powerful bass reproduction" and two custom balanced armature drivers for "precise mids and treble delivery." The Blackbird IEMs are offered in an acrylic shell build and come with two types of ear tip options in six pairs for an optimum fit.

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird Price in India, Availability

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. They are available for purchase in the country via the Headphone Zone website. The box includes the Blackbird IEM, a carrying case, a detachable cable and six ear-tip options — three bullet-shaped and three bowl-shaped; both ear tips come in small, medium, and large sizes.

Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird Features, Specifications

The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird have a hybrid driver configuration, which includes 10mm bass dynamic drivers and two balanced armature drivers for mids and treble. The bass performance is claimed to offer "audiophile-grade" precision, while the mids and highs are offered with distortion levels below 0.08 percent.

The Blackbird IEMs boast a frequency response range of 5Hz to 20kHz, an impedance of 16Ohms, and a 107±3dB/mW at 1kHz sensitivity rating. The latter suggests that they offer a power-efficient high sensitivity for clearer audio performance.

They have a lightweight 3D-printed acrylic shell design that is said to improve the acoustic structure. The earphones can be paired with six pairs of ear tips, which are included in the package. The bullet-shaped ear tips allow deep insertion and better isolation, while the bowl-shaped ear tips are claimed to offer a more open sound. The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird IEM comes with a detachable cable which has 0.78mm 2-pin connectors and a 3.5mm jack. The in-ear monitor does not include an inbuilt microphone.