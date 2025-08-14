Technology News
Tehran Now Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About John Abraham Starrer High-Stakes Spy Thriller

Tehran is a geopolitical thriller starring John Abraham as Rajiv Kumar, a cop stuck between his duty towards the nation.

Updated: 14 August 2025 21:45 IST
Tehran Now Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About John Abraham Starrer High-Stakes Spy Thriller

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Tehran is now streaming on ZEE5

Highlights
  • A patriotic India is trapped in a deadly mission between Israel and Iran
  • Inspired by the 2012 Delhi blast and tense international political agenda
  • Betrayed by the country, a cop fights to expose global political corrupti
The geopolitical action thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham, was released on August 14, a day before Independence Day. The movie is now streaming on ZEE 5. Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran is based on real-life incidents and takes a deep dive into the life of spies, showing a dramatic showdown between Iran and Israel, which feels too real, and is produced under the Maddock Film, which is quite popular for its horror and comedy genres. Tehran is now streaming on ZEE5.

When and Where to Watch Tehran?

The John Abraham starrer Tehraan is now streaming on ZEE5.

Cast and Crew of Tehraan

Directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish P Verma, the executive producers of the movie are Ashish Chauhan, Zina Khan and Keval Shah, along with the other line of producers under the banner of Maddock Films. While the cast comprises John Abraham as ACP Rajiv Kumar, along with him, it also stars Manushi Chillar as S.I. Divya Rana, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon, Sylvain and Ido Samuel. The movie is based on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Storyline

Tehran is a geopolitical thriller and is based on some real-life incidents. Tehraan will take the viewers through a wild espionage mission. It follows the story of a cop, ACP Rajiv Kumar, as he navigates through the cold war between Israel and Iran. The movie is packed with action, and it shows what patriotism is, what it looks like to be honest and loyal to your motherland, and how it feels to fight for what you believe in despite the sneaky international political agenda.

This fiction-based story gets its edge from the blast in Delhi in 2012, which caused a stir between many countries, including India. The movie exposes the corrupt side of politics and the messy world of different nations. All in all, it is a story of a policeman who gets questioned after his mission turns deadly and when Iran targets him. India abandons him in the quest to expose the truth.

Reception

Tehran is a geopolitical thriller based on some real-life incidents. It is a story of a very patriotic cop. Still, during one of his missions, his country turns its back on him and exposes the corrupt system. The movie is now streaming on ZEE 5.

 

