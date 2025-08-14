The geopolitical action thriller Tehran, starring John Abraham, was released on August 14, a day before Independence Day. The movie is now streaming on ZEE 5. Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran is based on real-life incidents and takes a deep dive into the life of spies, showing a dramatic showdown between Iran and Israel, which feels too real, and is produced under the Maddock Film, which is quite popular for its horror and comedy genres. Tehran is now streaming on ZEE5.

When and Where to Watch Tehran?

Cast and Crew of Tehraan

Directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish P Verma, the executive producers of the movie are Ashish Chauhan, Zina Khan and Keval Shah, along with the other line of producers under the banner of Maddock Films. While the cast comprises John Abraham as ACP Rajiv Kumar, along with him, it also stars Manushi Chillar as S.I. Divya Rana, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon, Sylvain and Ido Samuel. The movie is based on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Storyline

Tehran is a geopolitical thriller and is based on some real-life incidents. Tehraan will take the viewers through a wild espionage mission. It follows the story of a cop, ACP Rajiv Kumar, as he navigates through the cold war between Israel and Iran. The movie is packed with action, and it shows what patriotism is, what it looks like to be honest and loyal to your motherland, and how it feels to fight for what you believe in despite the sneaky international political agenda.

This fiction-based story gets its edge from the blast in Delhi in 2012, which caused a stir between many countries, including India. The movie exposes the corrupt side of politics and the messy world of different nations. All in all, it is a story of a policeman who gets questioned after his mission turns deadly and when Iran targets him. India abandons him in the quest to expose the truth.

Reception

