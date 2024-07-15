Technology News
Honor 200 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature C1 + RF enhancement chipset for improved telecommunication capabilities.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2024 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 200 series was previously launched in China and Europe

Highlights
  • Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will be released in India on July 18
  • The vanilla Honor 200 will ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  • They will house up to 12GB of memory and up to 512GB
Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G will be released in India on July 18. As the launch date is nearing, Honor has revealed key specifications of the Honor 200 5G series. They are teased to come with a 5,200mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. The Pro model is confirmed to feature a vapour chamber for heat dissipation and the company's in-house C1 RF chip for enhancing telecommunication capabilities. They will ship with Snapdragon chipsets and MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Honor 200 5G series specifications confirmed ahead of India launch

Through a press release on Monday, Honor stated that the Honor 200 5G series will feature the segment's first second-generation silicon-carbon battery, which follows in the footsteps of electric vehicle (EV) car batteries. The duo is confirmed to pack a 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support, and the battery unit is claimed to deliver improved performance in challenging low-temperature conditions. The charging technology is claimed to fully charge battery of the Honor 200 Pro in just 41 minutes. The phone will support 66W wireless charging as well.

The Honor 200 Pro is confirmed to include a stainless-steel vapour chamber with a heat dissipation area of 36,881 mm square for thermal management. Honor claims that the new vapour chamber brings a significant 10 percent increase in the dissipation area compared to the Honor 90. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform with a CPU clock speed of up to 3GHz. It will also include the company's C1 + RF enhancement chipset for improved telecommunication capabilities and Internet connection.

The vanilla Honor 200 will ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The series is confirmed to pack the latest MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 with a range of AI-powered smart functionalities. The phones will house up to 12GB of memory and up to 512GB storage.

The Honor 200 series was previously launched in China and Europe. The global variant of Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro also run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. The standard model is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 53,500) in the UK, while the Pro model is priced at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 74,800).

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
