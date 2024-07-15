Technology News
Honor Magic V3 With 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched in China: Specifications, Price

Honor Magic V3 features AI defocus technology which the company showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in June.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2024 18:49 IST
Honor Magic V3 With 120Hz OLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched in China: Specifications, Price

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V3 is the successor to the Magic V2 which made its China debut in July 2023

Highlights
  Honor Magic V3 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  The smartphone is available for purchase in four colourways in China
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
Honor Magic V3 was launched in China on July 12. The flagship foldable smartphone sports a book-style design and comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, such as a 120Hz LTPO OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and 66W fast charging. It made its debut alongside the Magic Vs3 as part of the Magic V3 series. It also gets artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities embedded in its camera system, as well as user preferences.

Honor Magic V3 Price

Honor Magic V3 price starts at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,04,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB storage configurations are priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) and CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,000), respectively.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting July 19 in China in four colourways: black, green, red, and white.

Honor Magic V3 Specifications

Honor Magic V3 features a 7.92-inch primary full HD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 2,344x2,156 pixels, and a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display with a 2376x1060 pixels resolution. Both screens support 4320Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) for eye protection, stylus input and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on MagicOS 8.0.1 based on Android 14. The smartphone also gets Honor's proprietary RF chip C1+.

In terms of optics, the Honor Magic V3 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope lens and a 40-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, it gets a 40-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter. The camera system comes with AI features such as AI Motion Sensing.

Backing the smartphone is a 5,150mAh Silicon Carbon battery which supports up to 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Magic V3 comes with dual-SIM capabilities with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It boasts navigational prowess courtesy of support for BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and A-GPS.

Depending on the variant, the foldable smartphone weighs 226g (leather) and 230g (glass). It is IPX8-rated against dust and water ingress. The Magic V3 also features the AI defocus technology which Honor showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai in June.

Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic V3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.92-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5150mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2344x2156 pixels
Further reading: Honor Magic V3, Honor Magic V3 specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
