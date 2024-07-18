Honor Magic 6 Pro might launch soon in India — nearly seven months after its debut in China. Honor is yet to confirm the arrival of new Magic series phone to the country, but ahead of it, the handset has allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating a forthcoming release in India. The Chinese variant of Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup led by a 180-megapixel shooter.

As reported by TheTechOutlook, an Honor smartphone has appeared on the BIS website with model number BVL-N49. The listing does not reveal the moniker or any specifications of the handset, but this model number is associated with the Honor Magic 6 Pro model that has been up for sale in China since January this year. Screenshots shared by the publication indicate that the BIS certification was granted on July 10. This development suggests that it might soon come to the Indian market.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro earlier appeared on Amazon India website, with the listing revealing its design, RAM, storage options and other specifications. The Indian variant of the phone is likely to carry similar features as its Chinese counterpart. Meanwhile, Honor Mauritius has posted a teaser on its social media handle confirming that it will be soon launched in the country.

Honor Magic 6 Pro price, specifications

Price of Honor Magic 6 Pro starts at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB model and it goes up to CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB version.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro runs on MagicOS 8.0 skin based on Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The triple rear camera setup of the device includes a 180-megapixel 2.5x periscope camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Honor Magic 6 Pro model is backed by a 5,600mAh battery and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.