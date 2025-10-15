Honor Earbuds 4 were launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Honor Magic 8 series of smartphones and the Honor MagicPad 3 series of tablets. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset features an in-ear design and supports up to 50dB of active noise cancellation (ANC). The earphones are equipped with double titanium-plated coils. Together with the charging case, the earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 46 hours on a single charge, including the charging case.

Honor Earbuds 4 Price, Availability

Honor Earbuds 4 price is set at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 5,000). During the first sale period, that is between October 15 and November 30, they will be available at a reduced CNY 349 (roughly Rs. 4,300).

The earphones come in Pearlescent White and Starry Sky Black (translated from Chinese) shades. They are available for purchase in the country via the official online and offline Honor stores as well as authorised resellers.

Honor Earbuds 4 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with a dual-tone finish

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Earbuds 4 Features, Specifications

The Honor Earbuds 4 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with a dual-tone finish and touch controls. Users can control the volume level by sliding their fingers on the stem. They are equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual magnetic circuit titanium-plated dynamic drivers.

Honor's Earbuds 4 support up to 50dB ANC with dual transparency mode. They come with an in-ear detection feature and an AI-backed three-mic system for call noise reduction with claimed 6m/s wind noise reduction. The earphones have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity.

With the charging case, the Honor Earbuds 4 earphones are claimed to last for up to 46 hours on a single charge. Only the earphones are said to last for up to nine hours, without ANC on a single charge and up to five hours with ANC. A 10-minute quick charge is said to offer up to three years of usage. Each earbud packs a 45mAh cell, while the charging case has a 500mAh battery.

The dual-toned Honor Earbuds 4 charging case has a USB Type-C port and an indicator light. The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. They are compatible with the Honor Smart Space App.