Photo Credit: Honor
Honor Earbuds X7 have been unveiled in China. The true wireless earphones come with 10mm dynamic drivers, a call noise reduction feature, and a Golden Ear Certification by the China Electronics Industry Association that is claimed to ensure good quality sound. They are also equipped with HiFi 5 DSP, EQ sound effects, and the company's AI-backed voice assistant Yoyo. The charging case has a pebble-like round design. The earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours.
The Honor Earbuds X7 are priced in China at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400), but currently offered at a discounted pre-sale price of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,800) via the Honor China e-store. The earphones will go on sale from May 31. They are offered in two colour options - Moon Shadow White and Sky Blue (translated from Chinese).
Honor Earbuds X7 sport 10mm dynamic drivers and come with a Golden Ear Certification, which is said to offer users a better sound experience than older generation of earphones. They also have HiFi 5 DSP for improved sound quality and noise-reduction features for better call quality.
The newly launched Honor earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Additional features include EQ sound effects, low latency gaming, headphone search, and a pop-up window for close detection. The last of these is only supported on Honor smartphones/tablets running Honor Magic UI 4.0 or above.
Honor has packed a 41mAh battery in each earphone and a 510mAh battery in the charging case. The Earbuds X7 are claimed to offer a playback time of around 9 hours on a single charge, and a battery life of up to 40 hours with the charging case. With 10 minutes of fast charging, the earphones are said to get up to 60 minutes of playback time. Each earbud weighs 3.8g, while the case separately weighs 33.9g.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement