Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro with Snapdragon chipsets were unveiled in China on Monday. Both phones share the same design and feature OLED full-HD+ screens, 5,200mAh batteries with 100W fast charging support, and 50-megapixel triple rear camera units. Soon after the Chinese launch, HTech's CEO Madhav Sheth teased the India launch of the Honor 200 series. Indian variants of Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are confirmed to come with 5G connectivity.

Madhav Sheth on Monday (May 27), through an X post, confirmed that the Honor 200 5G series will launch in India soon. They are confirmed to feature AI-based cameras. The exact launch date is under wraps, however, the brand is expected to unveil both phones in June.

Ready to reimagine smartphones?

Watch out the space for the announcement. #HONOR200 pic.twitter.com/UV0Sk9VrM3 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 27, 2024

Honor 200 series price

The India launch announcement of Honor 200 series comes soon after their release in China. The vanilla Honor 200 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, while the Pro model is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the same 12GB RAM + 256GB version. The India pricing of the phones could be aligned with these rates.

Honor 200 series specifications

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and feature full-HD+ (1,224 x2,700 pixels) displays. The Pro model has a 6.78 screen and runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip powers the vanilla model that comes with a 6.7-inch display. Both phones feature triple rear camera units comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. They have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Both Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro carry 5,200mAh battery units with 100W wired fast charging support and have in-display fingerprint sensors. The Pro model offers 66W wireless fast charging and a C1+ RF enhancement chip.

