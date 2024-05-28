Technology News
Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 100W Fast Charging Debut: Price, Specifications

Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2024 11:02 IST
Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 100W Fast Charging Debut: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 200 series come with in-display fingerprint scanners

Highlights
  • Honor 200 and 200 Pro pack 5,200mAh batteries
  • The Honor 200 Pro carries an additional 3D depth camera
  • Both smartphones are equipped with triple rear camera units
Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China on May 27, Monday. The smartphones ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. The get an AI-backed portrait feature that has been trained on the French Studio Harcourt portrait datasets. The handsets carry 50-megapixel triple rear camera units as well as 50-megapixel selfie cameras each. The Pro model features an additional 3D depth camera alongside the selfie shooter. The Honor 200 series will launch globally on June 12.

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro price, availability

The base Honor 200 carries a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, the 12GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,400), and the 16GB + 512GB option is listed at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 36,700).

Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Pro is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,200) and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 12GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 512GB variants. The higher-end 16GB + 512GB and the 16GB + 1TB options are marked at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 51,600), respectively.

The handsets are currently available for pre-order via the Honor China website and will go on sale in the country starting May 31. The phones are offered in four colour options - Coral Pink, Moon Shadow White, Sky Blue, and Velvet Black (translated from Chinese.)

Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro specifications, features

The vanilla Honor 200 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,664 x 1,200 pixels) OLED curved display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and up to 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB onboard storage.

Honor 200 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch display with specifications similar to those of the base variant. It is equipped by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with an Adreno 735 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. Both base and Pro versions ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

For optics, the Honor 200 carries a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shot, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX856 sensor. The Pro variant is also equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit but uses a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch OmniVision OV50H main sensor. Both phones feature 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 sensors on the front for selfies, but the Pro version has an additional 3D depth camera alongside it.

Honor has packed 5,200mAh batteries in the Honor 200 handset with 100W SuperCharge fast charging support. They offer 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, the phones are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors. The Honor 200 Pro weighs 199g and measures 163.3 x 75.2 x 8.2mm, while the vanilla variant weighs 187g and measures 161.5 x 74.6 x 7.7mm.

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
