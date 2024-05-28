Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are confirmed to launch in China on May 30. The lineup will succeed the Vivo S18 series which was unveiled in December 2023. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the design and some of the key features of the upcoming Vivo S19 series. The handsets are teased to feature up to three rear cameras, with the Aura light that is also available on the company's V series of smartphones. Other details of the smartphones — including chipset, charging and camera details — have also been leaked by a tipster.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro specifications (confirmed)

The Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are confirmed to feature dual and triple rear camera units, respectively, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. They will also feature Vivo's Aura light on the rear panel, according to the product microsite on Vivo's Chinese website. The phones will also be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery.

The base Vivo S19 is said to be offered in black, peach and white colour options, and the body will measure 7.19mm with an "ultra-thin straight screen." The Vivo S19 Pro has also been confirmed to feature a curved display. It has been teased to launch in green, grey and white colourways.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station states in a Weibo post that the Vivo S19 series will feature 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screens with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The base variant is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro model could get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

In the camera department, both Vivo S19 handsets are said to be equipped with 50-megapixel selfie cameras. The standard model is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The Pro variant is said to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter and a 50-megapixel OIS-backed telephoto sensor with 50x digital zoom.

Both Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro are tipped to support 80W wired fast charging. The base handset is likely to get an IP64 rating, while the Pro version could come with IP69, IP68 or IP64 ratings for varying degrees of dust and splash resistance, according to the tipster.

