The Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC earphones have been launched in India. The new truly wireless earphones from Huawei offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and are IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance. The new Huawei FreeBuds 7i comes with 11mm dynamic drivers, and the FreeBuds SE 4 ANC features a 10mm dynamic driver unit. The duo offers an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. They are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of music playback time with ANC off, along with the case.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Price in India

Pricing for the Huawei FreeBuds 7i is set at Rs. 12,999 in India. The FreeBuds SE4 ANC is priced at Rs. 7,999. Both earphones are available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retail channels in India.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i offers an Intelligent Dynamic ANC 4.0 feature that can automatically adapt to changing surroundings to significantly reduce ambient noise. It features a three-microphone noise cancellation system. The earphones have multiple ear tip sizes. The FreeBuds SE4 ANC offers Multi-Mode Active Noise Cancellation.

Both FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and are IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance. They can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The earphones have touch controls as well.

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i feature a range of sensors, including infrared, Hall, touch, gyroscope, accelerometer, and bone voice sensors. The 55mAh batteries in each earbud, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. Combined with the charging case, the earphones are advertised to offer up to 35 hours of music playback time with ANC off and up to 20 hours with ANC on.

It has an 11 mm quad-magnet dynamic driver unit with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz. The Huawei FreeBuds 7 also support Dynamic EQ, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Awareness Mode, Voice Mode, and call noise cancellation.

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature 10 mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The earbuds support call noise cancellation and Multi-EQ audio tuning, while SBC, AAC, and mSBC audio codecs are supported for broad device compatibility.

The earbuds in Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC have 41mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. The earbuds have a Hall effect sensor and touch sensors. It has touch controls and a three-colour LED indicator on the charging case for providing charging and status information.

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC are also claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of music playback time with ANC off and up to 10 hours with ANC on.