Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Both the Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 18:58 IST
Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature 10mm dynamic drivers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The earbuds in Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC have 41mAh batteries
  • Both FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature 10 mm dynamic drivers
Advertisement

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC earphones have been launched in India. The new truly wireless earphones from Huawei offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and are IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance. The new Huawei FreeBuds 7i comes with 11mm dynamic drivers, and the FreeBuds SE 4 ANC features a 10mm dynamic driver unit. The duo offers an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature. They are claimed to offer up to 50 hours of music playback time with ANC off, along with the case. 

Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Price in India

Pricing for the Huawei FreeBuds 7i is set at Rs. 12,999 in India. The FreeBuds SE4 ANC is priced at Rs. 7,999. Both earphones are available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retail channels in India.

VoltHuawei Freebuds 7I Discussion
Explore More...

Huawei FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Specifications

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i offers an Intelligent Dynamic ANC 4.0 feature that can automatically adapt to changing surroundings to significantly reduce ambient noise. It features a three-microphone noise cancellation system. The earphones have multiple ear tip sizes. The FreeBuds SE4 ANC offers Multi-Mode Active Noise Cancellation.

Both FreeBuds 7i and FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and are IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance. They can be connected to two devices simultaneously. The earphones have touch controls as well.

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i feature a range of sensors, including infrared, Hall, touch, gyroscope, accelerometer, and bone voice sensors. The 55mAh batteries in each earbud, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. Combined with the charging case, the earphones are advertised to offer up to 35 hours of music playback time with ANC off and up to 20 hours with ANC on.

freebuds se 4 anc FreeBuds SE 4 ANC

It has an 11 mm quad-magnet dynamic driver unit with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz. The Huawei FreeBuds 7 also support Dynamic EQ, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Awareness Mode, Voice Mode, and call noise cancellation. 

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC feature 10 mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. The earbuds support call noise cancellation and Multi-EQ audio tuning, while SBC, AAC, and mSBC audio codecs are supported for broad device compatibility.

The earbuds in Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC have 41mAh batteries, while the charging case houses a 510mAh battery. The earbuds have a Hall effect sensor and touch sensors. It has touch controls and a three-colour LED indicator on the charging case for providing charging and status information.

The Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC are also claimed to deliver up to 50 hours of music playback time with ANC off and up to 10 hours with ANC on.

FAQHuawei Freebuds 7I FAQs
What are the main features of the Huawei FreeBuds 7i?
The Huawei FreeBuds 7i features 11 mm drivers and supports SBC, AAC, aptX, LDAC,and L2HC Audio Codec. It offers up to 35 hours of total playback time (including the charging case), with up to 8 hours on a single charge. The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with features like touch controls, voice assistant support, low latency mode, and more. The Huawei FreeBuds 7i uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and is rated IP54 for water and dust resistance. It is available in 3 colour options.
When was the Huawei FreeBuds 7i released?
The Huawei FreeBuds 7i was launched on September 4, 2025.
Where can I buy the Huawei FreeBuds 7i?
You can buy the Huawei FreeBuds 7i through the official Huawei website.
Read More
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei FreeBuds 7i, Huawei FreeBuds 7i Price in India, Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC, Huawei FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Aztec Hit With Second Security Breach, Days After Hackers Used Exploit to Steal $2.19 Million
Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Might Debut at a Higher Price Than Fold 7
  2. JBL Live 780NC, Live 680NC Debut in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops, Black Ops 2 Ports Coming to PlayStation Next Month
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced, Drops Prime Membership Price
  5. Carl Pei Tells Apple 'I'm Gonna Steal Your Customers' in Latest Video
  6. Vivo Y6e 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Debuts at This Price
  7. GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades Ahead of New Heist
  8. Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma Steps Down After 8 Years
  9. Xiaomi 17T Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandra Captures Sharpest-Ever X-Ray View of M87 Black Hole Jet
  2. Honor 600 Smart 5G With 7,700mAh Battery Listed on French Website, Could Launch Soon: Price, Features
  3. Rockstar Games Confirms GTA 6 Pre-Orders Will Begin June 25, Reveals New Cover Art
  4. Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Huawei FreeBuds 7i, FreeBuds SE 4 ANC Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours of Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  6. Aztec Hit With Second Security Breach, Days After Hackers Used Exploit to Steal $2.19 Million
  7. FilterCopy’s For The Real Me Season 1 Now on Instagram: Know Everything About This Micro-Drama Reel Series
  8. Narwal S20, S20 Pro, S30 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners With Up to 20,000Pa Suction Launched in India:Price, Features
  9. Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Date in Indonesia, Malaysia Announced as Pre-Orders Begin
  10. Vivo Y6e 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »