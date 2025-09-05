Technology News
Huawei FreeBuds 7i Launched With ANC, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications

Huawei FreeBuds 7i is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 35 hours with the case on a single charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei FreeBuds 7i is sold in grey, pink and white colourways

  • Huawei FreeBuds 7i is powered by 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers
  • The headset uses Bluetooth 5.4, supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, L2HC 2.0 codecs
  • The Huawei FreeBuds 7i earphones pack a 55.5mAh battery each
Huawei FreeBuds 7i was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Huawei Mate XTs triple foldable handset. The TWS headset comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and an 8 sq mm air chamber for absorbing and reducing noise. It offers support for immersive spatial audio and a 10-band customisable equaliser. With the case, the earphones are claimed to offer a playback of up to 35 hours without ANC or up to 20 hours with ANC. The FreeBuds 7i succeed the Huawei FreeBuds 6i, which were unveiled in May 2024.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i Price, Availability

Huawei FreeBuds 7i price is set at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and is available for purchase in the country via the Huawei China e-store. It is sold in grey, pink and white colourways. The headset could also be unveiled in other markets in the coming months.

Huawei FreeBuds 7i Specifications, Features

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i is powered by 11mm quad-magnet dynamic drivers, and supports a 10-band EQ and multiple audio presets. They also support spatial audio with head-tracking for an immersive 360-degree experience. The headset uses a bone-conduction microphone working alongside the traditional mic array for improved call quality. It is backed by an AI noise cancellation system that can suppress up to 90dB of background noise and minimise wind interference, allowing for clearer voice pickup in noisy environments.

The earphones support Smart Dynamic Noise Cancellation 4.0, which uses three microphones with a large 8 sq mm air duct chamber to block external noise. According to Huawei, the system achieves an average full-band reduction of up to 28dB, lowers latency by up to 50 percent, and adjusts to environmental changes in less than 0.5 seconds.

In the FreeBuds 7i, Huawei includes voice command support through its Xiaoyi assistant, allowing users to manage calls, music, and alarms hands-free. The earbuds also feature gesture controls, such as nodding to answer or shaking to reject calls, along with touch inputs for volume adjustment, ANC mode switching, and playback control. For connectivity, the headset uses Bluetooth 5.4 and supports SBC, AAC, LDAC, and L2HC 2.0 codecs. The earbuds have an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

The Huawei FreeBuds 7i earbuds pack a 55.5mAh battery each, while the case gets a 510mAh cell. Without ANC, the earphones are claimed to provide up to eight hours of playback, or up to five hours with ANC enabled. With the charging case, total battery life is said to extend to up to 35 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours with it. A 10-minute fast charge is said to offer up to four hours of continuous listening. Each earbud weighs about 5.4g, while the case weighs 36.5g.

