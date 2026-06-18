Oppo Enco Air 5 India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Oppo appears to be preparing to launch its Enco Air 5 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The upcoming audio wearable has been listed on Amazon ahead of its debut, with a promotional banner confirming its arrival in the country. The listing does not reveal a launch date or specifications, but it suggests that the earbuds could be unveiled soon. The development comes weeks after Oppo introduced the Enco Air 5 Pro in India with support for active noise cancellation and a claimed battery life of up to 54 hours.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Microsite Offers Glimpse at Design

A dedicated Amazon microsite for the Oppo Enco Air 5 has gone live in India. The teaser banner identifies the product as "Oppo Enco Air 5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds". The image also offers a glimpse of the earbuds and their charging case, and a a "Coming Soon" label confirms it will launch in the country soon.

The teaser image shows the upcoming Oppo Enco Air 5 earbuds housed inside a rounded charging case with a small LED indicator positioned on the front panel near the bottom edge. The green light is likely used to indicate charging, pairing, or battery status. The earbuds appear to rest in recessed slots inside the case, and the placement of the cutouts suggests that the charging connectors are located at the bottom of each earbud stem. The earbuds also feature an in-ear design with silicone ear tips and stem-style controls.

Oppo has not yet disclosed any hardware details or features of the standard Enco Air 5 model through the listing. Pricing details or colour options also remain under wraps for now.

The upcoming launch follows the debut of the Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro in India in May. The earbuds were launched at Rs. 4,999 and feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, up to 55dB of active noise cancellation, and dual DAC technology. They also offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, support for the LHDC 5.0 audio codec, and dual-device connectivity.

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro is claimed to deliver up to 54 hours of total music playback with the charging case. The earbuds carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and support AI-backed translation and interpretation features.The company is yet to share details that would highlight the differences between the Enco Air 5 and Enco Air 5 Pro.

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