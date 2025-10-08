Technology News
JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications

JBL's Smart Tx is a wireless transmitter that streams audio from USB Type-C or analogue sources like TVs and in-flight systems.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 14:47 IST
JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: JBL

A five-minute quick charge is claimed to offer up to five hours of playback

Highlights
  • Smart Tx adds Auracast transmitter and touch display for easy pairing
  • The headphones feature 40mm drivers for immersive sound
  • JBL Tour One M3 supports JBL spatial sound with head tracking
JBL Tour One M3 and Tour One M3 Smart Tx headphones were launched in India on Wednesday, with support for lossless audio, Hi-Res Bluetooth, and True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0. The Tour One M3 Smart Tx has a touchscreen display and has an Auracast transmitter. The headphones are claimed to offer up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge. This follows the launch of the JBL Tour Pro 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, which were unveiled in the country in July.

JBL Tour One M3 Headphones Price in India, Availability

JBL Tour One M3 price in India is set at Rs. 34,999. The Smart Tx variant costs Rs. 39,999. They are offered in Black, Blue and Mocha colour options via the JBL India website, select online and offline retail stores.

JBL Tour One M3 Headphones Specifications, Features

JBL has launched the Tour One M3 and Tour One M3 Smart Tx headphones, featuring the new JBL Smart Tx with touch display. This allows users to wirelessly connect to any audio source and share audio with multiple Auracast-enabled devices.

The headphones support Hi-Res Bluetooth and lossless audio via USB Type-C or 3.5mm connections, and are equipped with 40mm Mica drivers. They support JBL Spatial Sound with head tracking provides immersive 360-degree audio, while JBL Personi-Fi 3.0 allows users to customise sound to their hearing profile.

The JBL Tour One M3 headphones feature True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 with an eight-microphone system that is said to monitor external noise in real-time. Ambient Aware and SmartTalk functions can automatically adjust sound based on the surroundings or pause music during conversations.

JBL also claims that its new headphones offer enhanced call quality using a four-microphone array with adaptive beamforming, for clear voice transmission in noisy environments.

Connectivity for the JBL Tour One M3 headphones includes Bluetooth 5.3, multi-point device pairing, and seamless integration with the JBL Headphones app. The app allows users to adjust EQ, ANC, and ambient sound settings, and provides voice prompts and VoiceAware features for smarter control.

The headphones also support smart audio and video optimisation for an improved multimedia experience. Designed for long listening sessions, the headphones are said to offer up to 70 hours of playback on a single charge. A quick five-minute charge is claimed to provide five hours of continuous use. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications
