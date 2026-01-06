Technology News
JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite Open-Ear Earphones Launched at CES 2026: Price, Features

JBL Sense Pro and JBL Sense Lite earphones have IP54-rated dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 January 2026 14:25 IST
JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite Open-Ear Earphones Launched at CES 2026: Price, Features

Photo Credit: JBL

JBL Sense Pro (left) and JBL Sense Lite (right) support touch controls

Highlights
  • JBL Sense Pro adds Hi-Res Audio, Spatial Sound, and Bluetooth 6.0
  • JBL Sense Lite focuses on lighter design with Voice Aware support
  • Both models use air-conduction audio without blocking the ear canal
JBL has introduced the JBL Sense Pro and JBL Sense Lite open-ear true wireless stereo earphones at CES 2026. Both models use air-conduction technology that delivers audio without blocking the ear canal, allowing users to stay aware of their surroundings while listening. The company says that the two headsets share a similar design approach focused on long wear, call clarity, and everyday use rather than noise isolation. They also support touch controls, the JBL Headphones app, and Google Fast Pair.

JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite Price, Availability

The JBL Sense Pro and JBL Sense Lite are priced at $199.95 (roughly Rs. 18,000) and $149.95 (roughly Rs. 13,500), respectively, and will launch in March via the official JBL site. The JBL Sense Pro will be available in black and grey shades, while the Sense Lite will come in black, white, and purple colourways.

JBL Sense Pro, JBL Sense Lite Specifications, Features

Both the JBL Sense Pro and JBL Sense Lite use JBL OpenSound air-conduction technology and feature four microphones for voice calls. They support Dual Connect, multipoint Bluetooth connections, touch controls, speed charging, rechargeable batteries, and IP54-rated dust and water resistance. Both models work with the JBL Headphones app for control customisation.

The JBL Sense Pro is positioned as the higher-end option. It supports Hi-Res Audio Wireless and uses large 16.2mm air-conduction drivers along with an Adaptive Bass Boost Algorithm. It also adds Spatial Sound and Personi-Fi 3.0 sound personalisation.jbl sense pro jbl inline jbl sense pro

For calls, the JBL Sense Pro combines four microphones with JBL Voice Pickup Sensor technology and an AI-trained algorithm. It features an adjustable ear hook designed for extended wear. The open-ear earphones use Bluetooth 6.0 and support A2DP V1.3.2, AVRCP V1.6.3, and HFP V1.9 profiles.

Battery life on the JBL Sense Pro is rated at up to 38 hours in total. The earbuds deliver up to eight hours of playback, while the charging case adds up to 30 hours. Charging from empty takes around two hours. Speed charging provides up to four hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. The charging case, which weighs 72g, also supports wireless charging. Each earpiece weighs 11.6g.

Meanwhile, the JBL Sense Lite focuses on lightweight comfort and simpler everyday use. It uses open-ear drivers sized at 18 x 11mm, with a dynamic frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz, 32-ohm impedance, and 86dB sensitivity at 1kHz. It includes four microphones with beamforming support and Adaptive Bass Boost to help reduce sound leakage. The wireless headset also includes a Voice Aware feature, which is not listed on the Sense Pro.jbl sense lite jbl inline jbl sense lite

The JBL Sense Lite uses Bluetooth 5.4 and supports A2DP V1.4, AVRCP V1.6.3, and HFP V1.8 profiles. According to the company, the headset can last for up to 32 hours in total, while the earbuds can deliver up to eight hours of playback.

The earphones can charge from zero to 100 percent in two hours. A 10-minute charge is claimed to offer up to three hours of playback. The charging case weighs 64.5g, while each earpiece weighs 19g.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Turbo Read

