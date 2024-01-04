Technology News
OnePlus Buds 3 claims to offer up to 44 hours of battery life.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 January 2024 18:25 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Buds 3 is offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Buds 3 carry a 58mAh battery in each bud
  • These true wirelesss earphones charging case has a 520mAh battery
  • The OnePlus Buds 3 comes with an LHDC 5.0 hi-res audio support
OnePlus Buds 3 was launched in China on Thursday, January 4, alongside the OnePlus Ace 3. These true wireless earphones come with a 10.4mm driver and support for LHDC 5.0 audio. They also support touch controls and offer three levels of active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. The earphones allow users to enjoy a 3D surround-space sound experience. The monotonous in-ear wearables are offered in two colour options. They are now open for pre-order and will be available for purchase starting January 8.

OnePlus Buds 3 price, availability

Offered in Clear Sea Blue and Space Grey colour options, the OnePlus Buds 3 are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 5,800) in China. The earphones are currently open for pre-orders in China at a pre-sale price of CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,200). It will be available for purchase starting January 8 via the Oppo China website.

OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, features

The OnePlus Buds 3 are equipped with a 10.4mm driver and three mics. They come with support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. The earphones also support LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio output and come with Dynamic Bass technology. These true wireless earphones allow users to enjoy a 3D surround-space sound experience, custom game sound effects and 94ms low latency.

Three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) can be experienced with the OnePlus Buds 3. Users can choose amongst mild, moderate and depth modes, which offer ANC of 10 dB, 20 dB and 49 dB, respectively. They can also opt for a transparency mode which may allow users to listen to the noise of their surroundings. The earphones also come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Each bud carries a 58mAh battery, while the OnePlus Buds 3 storage case has a 520mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. The earphones support fast charging, claiming to offer up to 7 hours of music playback time with 10 minutes of charge. With ANC turned on, the earphones claim to offer a battery life of up to 6.5 hours independently and up to 28 hours alongside the case. Without the ANC function, however, OnePlus claims that the earphones can offer a battery life of up to 10 hours and up to 44 hours with the case, on a single charge.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 launch, OnePlus Buds 3 price, OnePlus Buds 3 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
WhatsApp Verified Channel Badge Feature Reportedly in Development: How it Works

