“Screens, screens everywhere, with no quiet corner to spare.” Whilst completely made up by yours truly, this modern lament perfectly sums up our reality in 2025 — a world surrounded by screens. From everyday companions like smartphones and tablets, to smart refrigerators and even some coffee mugs, there seems to be no escape. In a world where we interact continuously through swiping and tapping, the idea of a tiny screen on a personal gadget almost feels less novel and more like a natural next step. And this is what JBL has been doing with several of its true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds over the last couple of years.

We reviewed the JBL Live Beam 3 in 2024, and while its built-in display certainly brought versatility, the trade-offs in terms of noise cancellation and core audio performance were too big to ignore.

Maintaining a balance between a rich feature set and delivering on audio quality is a tough ask, but that is exactly what the recently introduced JBL Tour Pro 3 aims to achieve. At a launch price of Rs. 29,999 (current selling price is Rs. 19,999), the TWS earbuds position themselves at the very top of the premium TWS market, which commands an exorbitant price tag but still has competition from the likes of Bose, Marshall, Sennheiser, and Sony.

But do the extra features help the JBL Tour Pro 3 stand out among the many, or do they disappear among the few? I will explain in this review.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Design and Features: Everything That You Need, and More

Weight - 5.6g (Each Bud), 71.8g (Case)

Water and dust resistance - IP55

Colours - Black and Latte

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is a guaranteed conversation starter, and it is primarily because of the touch screen display (which we will talk about later in the review). I was asked about them on more than a couple of occasions when using them out in public view.

The earbuds themselves have a traditional stem design and come with a textured surface which provides a good grip. The earbuds are fairly lightweight (5.6g each), and I did not feel the weight even after prolonged usage for multiple hours. The company provides a total of six pairs of eartips, including a foam eartip option, and I was easily able to figure out the size option which fit me snugly.

The stems of JBL Tour Pro 3's earbuds are flatter compared to other models from the company

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

On each earbud, there is a touch-sensitive section which supports single-tap, double-tap, and triple-tap gestures. The left earbud can be used to cycle between different active noise cancellation (ANC) modes, whereas the right one provides playback controls. The touch controls are amongst the most responsive I have experienced on a pair of earbuds to date.

However, there is one perennial gripe I have with most TWS earbuds, something which the budget Realme Buds Air 7 Pro (review) surprisingly solved, but even the JBLs cannot: volume control. There is no option on the JBL Tour Pro 3 to adjust the volume via the earbuds themselves.

Now imagine a scenario where your phone is just out of reach when you wish to adjust the equaliser or change tracks. Even if the case is nearby, there isn't much you can do with it. That is not the issue with the JBL Tour Pro 3, however. It's Smart Charging Case provides you with the same degree of control as the companion app on your phone — something which is rarely seen on TWS earbuds.

There is a 1.57-inch LCD screen on the JBL Tour Pro 3's Smart Charging Case, which delivers an astounding set of features at your disposal. There are the basics to begin with, such as switching between ANC modes, controlling the volume, and checking the battery level. But on top of that, you can receive app notifications, trigger Find My functionality, cycle between spatial audio settings, view 24-hour time, enable the flashlight, and tweak the equaliser —all without having to touch your phone.

Left to right: JBL Live Beam 3 vs JBL Tour Pro 3

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

You can even change the wallpaper! Imagine this as a feature on TWS earbuds a few years ago.

Another notable feature is the transmitter functionality. According to JBL, you can simply plug the Smart Charging Case into any audio source, such as in-flight entertainment systems or cassette players, via the provided USB Type-C to 3.5mm cable. This allows the case to function as a wireless audio transmitter, delivering audio wirelessly to the earbuds. Pretty cool. Then there is the future-proof Auracast feature, allowing you to transmit audio to any compatible nearby devices.

Now, the entire concept of the JBL Tour Pro 3 might feel a bit overwhelming with the vast range of features that are on offer, but it stops just short of being so. Its interface is easy to use, and you can swipe through the different screens to access the feature you want. It was a slightly smoother experience compared to the JBL Live Beam 3.

There are six microphones on the JBL Tour Pro 3

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

However, packaging all of this tech into a charging case means you won't be able to deliver a product that is ergonomically perfect. And this rings true for the JBL Tour Pro 3 as well. The Smart Charging Case is certainly larger and heavier than most TWS earbuds on the market, weighing in at 71.8 grams without the earbuds.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is available in two finishes — Black and Latte. The review unit I have is the former, and it features a nearly stealthy matte black finish that resists fingerprints. It looks premium, too. However, it is not a conventional TWS case, and although it wasn't a problem for me since I stash them in my backpack, it might take you some time to adjust to them if you usually carry your earphones in your pocket, as they protrude slightly.

JBL Tour Pro 3 App and Specifications: Complements the Package

Driver - 10.2mm Dynamic + 5.1 x 2.8 mm Balanced Armature

Companion app - JBL Headphones

Gesture controls - Yes (tap)

Like other JBL TWS earbuds, the JBL Tour Pro 3 is compatible with the JBL Headphones app. It is available for both Android and iOS devices and allows customisation of the various features on the TWS earbuds. Like the Smart Charging Case, the companion app is feature rich too. The app experience is identical to the JBL Live Beam 3, so you can read more about it here.

JBL Tour Pro 3 is compatible with the JBL Headphones app

Moving on to the specifications, the JBL Tour Pro 3 features a hybrid dual-driver system, which includes a 10.2mm dynamic driver. It is equipped with six microphones and carries an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The TWS earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and LDAC codec. The JBL Tour Pro 3 is claimed to provide a total of 44 hours of playback time on a single charge, along with the case.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Performance and Battery Life: At Par With the Best

Codec Support - AAC, SBC, and LDAC

Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.3

Battery - 65mAh (Earbuds); 850mAh (Charging Case)

Engineered to deliver audio to a mature audience, the JBL Tour Pro 3 sounds superb. To begin with, I played tracks such as Tom Misch's "Disco Yes" and Massive Attack's "Angel," and the TWS earbuds produced a deep bass that is precisely controlled. It is strongly felt, but surprisingly, does not feel overbearing. Listen to Drover by Bill Callahan, and you can feel the thump of the kick-drum, while the vocals remain equally strong. This meticulous balance is complemented by highs which extend well enough.

When playing Kendrick Lamar's Loyalty and Manhattan Transfer's Birdland, I could hear the clarity in high frequencies in the vocal harmonies and instrumental solos. Another big win for the JBL Tour Pro 3 is that the timbre did not sound metallic at any point, even at high volume. The vocals are also strongly represented. Play any Adele track, and you can clearly hear the powerful voice without any distortion.

The earbuds manage to drown out most of the ambient noise with ANC switched on

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

When spatial audio is switched on, the TWS earbuds create a wide soundstage and provide great separation between various musical instruments. To test this, I played Unholy by Sam Smith (Orchestral Version), Daft Punk's entire Random Access Memories album, and everybody's favourite Hotel California. In most tracks, the lead vocalist shone without overshadowing the percussion or string instruments.

To put it simply, the JBL Tour Pro 3 sounds exactly how I want a pair of TWS earbuds to sound. It surpasses some of the other premium TWS earbuds I've tested, including the AirPods Pro (1st Gen) and the Sony Linkbuds S, and is on par with the critically acclaimed Sony WF-1000XM5.

The JBL Tour Pro 3's ANC lives up to the same high standard as its audio quality. The TWS earbuds can drown out most of the ambient noise outdoors, including the constant hum of the Delhi Metro and a crowded restaurant. Interestingly, switching to the foam-based eartips increases the ANC slightly. I also tested the noise cancellation while standing right next to a Royal Enfield Hunter 350, but could only hear a faint, low-end grunt of the engine. The JBLs do a great job here as well.

You can switch between ANC modes and enable spatial sound via the Smart Charging Case itself

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Mohit Dawar

Meanwhile, the transparency mode is less impressive, but you can still hear people and vehicle noises while walking on the street adequately. (Quick PSA: We don't advise you to do so.)

Call quality is decent, too. There are a total of six microphones on the JBL Tour Pro 3. Interestingly, I experienced below-average audio quality when running on the out-of-the-box firmware. However, a software patch arrived like a miracle and drastically improved the quality.

Some of the mics on the JBLs also cater to noise isolation. Ambient noises are nicely drowned out, and the speaker's voice rarely sounds artificial. There is a neat feature that lets you use one of the earbuds as a dedicated microphone. However, I did not notice any drastic improvement in the call quality, and it remained pretty similar to when I normally used it for calls.

Moving on to the battery life, it is impressive. The company claims up to 11 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC off and up to eight hours with ANC on. In both scenarios, they lasted almost at par with the claimed figures. With ANC off, the TWS earbuds lasted nearly 10 hours, whereas switching on ANC reduced the battery life to around seven hours.

According to JBL, a quick 11-minute charge provides up to three hours of usage, and this proved to be almost accurate in my testing. On a full single charge, I managed to squeeze out up to 15 days of playtime with infrequent use. It is more than adequate, even if you frequently commute for extended periods.

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review: Verdict

The JBL Tour Pro 3 arrives as a bold statement in today's TWS market. Banking on its excellent audio quality and a Smart Charging Case that is superior to its competitors, the earbuds present a compelling case of being positioned as the best TWS you can buy. This is aided by a highly effective ANC and an enduring battery life. While there are a few trade-offs, such as the bulky charging case and a high price tag, the vast range of features on offer is more than just a gimmick and overshadows its shortcomings.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 is a package for those who want a feature-packed product that does not compromise on its core functionality, and perhaps provides a glimpse of what the future of TWS earbuds could be.